Official opening of 15 new housing units for people at risk of homelessness in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as the City of Montréal, are proud to officially open Phase VI of Loge Accès, a rooming house for people at risk of homelessness in Montréal's Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. The total investment for this project is nearly $5.9 million.

The Government of Canada has allocated $2.8 million through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The Government of Quebec has contributed nearly $1.3 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The SHQ is securing the mortgage loan taken out by Les Habitations Loge-Accès, the project developer affiliated with the Société d'habitation populaire de l'Est de Montréal (SHAPEM).

The City de Montréal is contributing over $800,000 to the project, including nearly $250,000 from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) social housing fund and just over $562,000 from the City de Montréal heritage grant.

The Old Brewery Mission is providing support for the building's clientele. SHAPEM owns the building and was able to acquire it thanks to the Fonds immobilier FTQ, through the Fonds d'acquisition de Montréal.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government's financial assistance, along with the contributions of other partners, ensures that people at risk of homelessness can enjoy a safe and affordable place to live. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Through its investments in housing, our government is helping those who need it most here in Montreal, and across the country. Today's inauguration will help ensure that more Montrealers in vulnerable situations can have a safe and affordable home."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"I share the pride of Les Habitations Loge-Accès and all its partners in marking the completion of this wonderful project that provides stability and support for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Everything was designed to meet the needs and expectations of those who live here. I would like to thank all those who have joined forces to help support these individuals."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"Rooming houses are often the last line of defence before homelessness and can be the first door off the street. They are absolutely essential resources in our fight to reduce vulnerability and homelessness in the metropolis. The City de Montréal is proud to have contributed to Loge-Accès VI, which offers 15 rooms to people at risk of homelessness. Here, it's more than just a roof over their heads, it's a safe living environment, where qualified staff respond to specific needs and help vulnerable people to develop their full potential with dignity. We will continue to support projects such as these throughout Montréal, which help improve the supply of social housing in the city and effectively combat the crisis of vulnerability."

Valérie Plante, Mayor, City of Montréal

"Our administration has made firm commitments to tackle the affordability crisis in the metropolis. We are working tirelessly to find solutions that meet the needs of all types of households. At a time of housing crisis and soaring real estate prices in the metropolis, the needs are massive and the need for action is urgent. We believed in this project and spared no effort to make it a reality. We'd like to thank everyone who put their shoulder to the wheel to make it happen."

Robert Beaudry, responsible for homelessness and urban planning on the executive committee of the City de Montréal

"For over 30 years, we have chosen to devote a portion of our investments to social, community and affordable projects, to enable low-income households to benefit from a quality, affordable and sustainable home, and to contribute to a fairer society. I salute the commitment and determination of all those involved in this project, which is a fine example of collective contribution."

Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Real Estate, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"We would like to thank all our partners for their contributions. This collective effort helps us tackle the crucial societal issues we face, and fulfill our mission of building inclusive, supportive, and sustainable communities."

Jean-Pierre Racette, General Manager, Société d'habitation populaire de l'Est de Montréal (SHAPEM)

"This project is another example of the importance and relevance of the social housing model with community support. Our housing support teams are proud to accompany residents towards residential stability, in partnership with the Société d'habitation populaire de l'Est de Montréal. This is further proof that when all the right players are brought together, it is possible to break the cycle of homelessness in a sustainable way."

James Hughes, President and CEO, Old Brewery Mission

"It's always incredibly inspiring to see how, with all our partners, we overcome every challenge to offer shelter and support with respect and dignity. Our collective mobilization changes lives, and the Loge-Accès VI project is an excellent example of this."

Edith Cyr, General Manager, Bâtir son quartier

Highlight:

All the tenants will benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $260,000 per year is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%). The City's share is reimbursed by the Montréal Metropolitan Community (MMC).

