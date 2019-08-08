Office reopens in Charlottetown - Services now available at home for newcomers and residents of Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Newcomers and residents of Prince Edward Island (PEI) now have access to immigration services at home, in Charlottetown, with the official reopening of the office today.

Over the last few years, the Atlantic Growth Strategy and the Atlantic Immigration Pilot have helped PEI attract more immigrants and new Canadians. Providing these newcomers with access to the services they need will help them succeed in Canada.

Residents of PEI no longer have to travel outside the province to get these services, saving them both time and money.

The reopening of the Charlottetown office is being marked with a citizenship ceremony, where 30 permanent residents from 11 countries are becoming new Canadian citizens. Judge Joan Mahoney is presiding over the ceremony.

The Charlottetown office is offering services such as citizenship tests, interviews and ceremonies; immigration interviews; permanent resident landings; and permanent resident card distribution.

The Charlottetown office is also working with local settlement service provider organizations and managing refugee claims.

Providing an excellent client experience ensures that Canada will continue to remain globally competitive in attracting visitors, students, skilled workers and new Canadians, who directly contribute to the country's overall economic, cultural and social prosperity.

"Improving the services we provide to newcomers and residents is a key priority for our government. As of today, residents of PEI can finally access these services in their new home province. Providing accessible, timely and quality support to newcomers helps maximize the benefits of immigration for economic growth, innovation and job creation in the Atlantic region and all across Canada."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"New Canadians are an essential part of our community, bringing with them both economic and social benefits. The reopening of the office in Charlottetown means that residents of PEI now have access to crucial support and services they need to become citizens closer to home."

—Sean Casey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

Quick facts

Over the last 3 years, PEI has seen the number of new immigrants almost double. As well, nearly 400 residents have become new citizens in the last 2 years.



In the Atlantic provinces, IRCC also has offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia ; Fredericton, New Brunswick ; and St. John's, Newfoundland .

; ; and . Canada is now made up of people from more than 200 ethnic groups, with 13 of these groups having Canadian populations of more than a million. Over the last 10 years, nearly 1.7 million people have become Canadian citizens.

