Ocean Man First Nation Adds Land Base through Addition to Reserve Process

OCEAN MAN FIRST NATION, SK, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Connie Big Eagle of Ocean Man First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations announced Ocean Man's successful addition to reserve. The addition to reserve consists of one parcel of land totaling 295.98 acres which will enable the First Nation to expand their land base and create economic opportunities that will benefit community members.

The development of this partnership supports Indigenous economic development opportunities that help advance reconciliation. Additions to Reserve provide First Nations with a land base to build healthier, more sustainable communities and contribute to regional revitalization, which benefit both their communities and neighbouring municipalities.

Reserve creation generates economic opportunities and demonstrates Canada's commitment to respect Treaty obligations while working with First Nations on shared priorities.

The Government of Canada is working with Ocean Man First Nation, as full partners, to advance reconciliation and help build a better future for the community through reserve creation.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Chief Connie Big Eagle for her hard work on behalf of her community, and to all of Ocean Man First Nation on this announcement. Additions to Reserve is a process that supports First Nations communities not only by adding to their land, but by enhancing their opportunities for economic and business development, closing socio-economic gaps and building stronger communities in the process. We look forward to continuing to build our nation-to-nation relationship – with Ocean Man First Nation, and all Indigenous communities."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Ocean Man acquired these lands in 1994. We have been working on reserve status for these lands ever since. It has been a long process working with past and current leadership, our consultants, our legal team and of course with Canada. We anticipate the economic and social benefits Ocean Man will provide to our community and neighbors now that the Additions to Reserve process is complete."

Chief Connie Big Eagle

Quick facts

As affirmed by a Representation and Recognition Agreement signed earlier this year, Ocean Man First Nation is a Treaty No. 4 signatory with existing treaty rights and an ongoing treaty relationship with Canada .

. Additions to Reserve and Reserve Creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to help advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and self-sufficiency.

overall efforts to help advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and self-sufficiency. Under the 1986 Settlement Agreement, Canada has agreed to add approx. 9,582 acres to Ocean Man First Nation's land base. To date, over 4,575 acres have been added.

has agreed to add approx. 9,582 acres to Ocean Man First Nation's land base. To date, over 4,575 acres have been added. Ocean Man First Nation currently has 12 active Additions to Reserve proposals, representing over 11,580 acres of land to be added to the community's land base.

Associated links

Additions to Reserve

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Justine Leblanc, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302