Obashkaandagaang and the Government of Canada partner to bring clean and safe drinking water to community residents

OBASHKAANDAGAANG FIRST NATION, TRADITIONAL ANISHINAABE TERRITORY, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and First Nations are working in partnership to improve water infrastructure and support access to safe, clean and reliable drinking water in First Nations communities.



Today, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora, along with Obashkaandagaang Chief Marilyn Sinclair, announced the upcoming design phase for a new water treatment system in the community.



Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is providing over $8 million for the design and construction of the project. Once complete, the new water treatment system will eliminate two long-term drinking water advisories and restore clean and safe drinking water to current and future residents in the community.

"The Government of Canada recognizes that safe drinking water is essential to healthy communities. We look forward to partnering with Obashkaandagaang to design and construct a new water treatment system that will benefit their community and will also bring us one step closer to eliminating all long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities."



"Clean and safe drinking water is vital to quality of life, especially for residents of First Nations communities in northern Ontario. I congratulate Chief Sinclair and her Council for their hard work to bring this essential basic need to members of Obashkaandagaang."

"Water is sacred to our people. It sustains every living part of creation. For this reason, today I can proudly announce that we are building a new water treatment plant. This represents a great beginning in the development of our community and addressing our priorities as a Nation."

Obashkaandagaang is located 15 kilometres southwest of Kenora, Ontario . The First Nation has a membership of 333, of whom 146 live on the reserve.

. The First Nation has a membership of 333, of whom 146 live on the reserve. The project will include a new water treatment plant, a new water main distribution system, and 11 decentralized systems.

Obashkaandagaang is currently in the process of hiring a consultant for the design phase of the project.

