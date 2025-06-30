Canada Day 2025 announcement highlights expanded local capabilities and Nuvei's global direct acquiring strategy

MONTREAL, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- In celebration of Canada Day tomorrow, Nuvei, the Canadian Fintech, today announced that it is now live as a direct payment acquirer in Canada. This launch empowers Canadian businesses to process domestic transactions locally through Nuvei, eliminating the need for third-party processors and enabling significantly higher payment approval rates.

By processing transactions directly through Nuvei, merchants can now capture more sales, reduce lost transactions, and deliver a smoother experience to customers.

This milestone further advances Nuvei's global strategy to establish direct acquiring capabilities in every major market, reinforcing its commitment to building local infrastructure that supports its vision of enabling payments everywhere.

With this announcement, Nuvei provides Canadian Businesses:

Significantly higher approval rates through local processing and intelligent routing

Reduced payment complexity by eliminating intermediaries

Support for major card brands and real-time payout options

Access to over 700 alternative payment methods and 150 currencies for international growth

Unified reporting, easier reconciliation, and improved interchange cost prediction through a single global platform

Enhanced omnichannel capabilities to serve customers seamlessly across in-store and online environments

Increased conversions and better overall payment performance

"Becoming a direct acquirer in Canada reflects our strategy to build direct acquiring capabilities in every major market," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "There is no better place to showcase this than Canada, where our journey began. By combining local acquiring with our global platform, we help merchants achieve higher approval rates, better conversions, and more predictable interchange costs. Alongside powerful omni-channel capabilities and simplified reconciliation, we're giving businesses around the world the infrastructure they need to grow faster and compete globally."

This announcement supports Nuvei's broader global strategy to help businesses simplify and scale payments in any market through a single platform that unifies acceptance, optimization, risk, and payouts. Canadian merchants now benefit from the same infrastructure-first approach trusted by many of Nuvei's largest global clients across retail, digital goods, gaming, financial services, and marketplaces.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

