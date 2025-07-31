Nuvei Expands Global Platform to North America, Unlocking 60% Faster Reconciliation with Granular, Transaction-level Intelligence

U.S. and Canadian merchants now benefit from per-transaction interchange prediction, real-time settlement visibility, and a unified global experience across all payment operations

MONTREAL, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced the expansion of its proprietary global clearing and settlement platform to include the U.S. and Canada, modernizing its North American infrastructure. The upgrade brings the region onto Nuvei's global standard, giving merchants faster reconciliation, greater transparency, and improved cost efficiency.

With this extension, merchants gain access to the same real-time intelligence and detailed reporting available across Nuvei's global network—all through a single, unified experience. At the point of authorization, they can now see the true cost of each transaction, powered by per-transaction interchange prediction data. Early adopters report a 60% reduction in manual reconciliation time, fewer fee-related inquiries, and over 8X more data points per transaction than legacy batch systems. This unlocks faster reconciliation, simplifies audit trails and compliance, and allows teams to focus on growth instead of manual investigation.

Merchants in North America also gain access to four advanced financial reports previously available only in other regions, including Balance Reports, Settlement Summary, Chargeback Reports, and Movement Reports, delivering deeper insight and stronger cash flow forecasting.

"Modernizing our North American infrastructure with our proprietary clearing and settlement capabilities is a major milestone for Nuvei," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO at Nuvei. "Merchants in the U.S. and Canada now operate on the same platform as our customers in other global markets, gaining the transparency, consistency, and control needed to grow faster and compete globally. This update also benefits international businesses operating in North America by unifying their view across all regions, removing barriers, and supporting efficient global scale."

Improved Transparency and Interchange Fee Visibility

Nuvei's proprietary platform gives merchants real-time, transaction-level visibility into how funds move and settle, including per-transaction insights into interchange fees powered by predictive data. This removes guesswork from forecasting, pricing, and margin planning, helping merchants reduce errors, improve profitability, and better anticipate financial performance.

Rules and reconciliation logic are automatically updated, removing manual effort and giving finance teams access to more accurate and timely data. Nuvei is also piloting AI-powered fee modeling to help merchants better forecast and optimize transaction costs.

Chargeback management is now fully integrated into the Nuvei Control Panel. Through direct connection to the card schemes, merchants gain full visibility into the chargeback lifecycle, including the ability to upload supporting documentation and interact directly with agents to contest disputes and resolve issues faster.

Unified Global View Through Nuvei Control Panel

All clearing and settlement capabilities are managed via the Nuvei Control Panel—an intuitive, single-login interface that gives merchants end-to-end visibility across all markets, payment types, and currencies.

This eliminates fragmented tools and regional workflows, replacing them with a consistent user experience and unified reporting structure. Finance and operations teams spend less time resolving mismatches or investigating discrepancies and more time driving strategy.

Whether managing global operations or focused on North America, merchants benefit from improved audit trails, simplified reconciliation, and scalable global consistency. Transaction-level data provides the granularity needed to track variances, analyze fee structures, and align finance operations across markets.

Foundation for Future Platform Innovation

This expansion builds on Nuvei's recent investments in direct local acquiring capabilities in Canada and PINless debit and Least Cost Routing, supporting the company's broader goal of building a fully integrated global payments platform, reducing third-party reliance, boosting approval rates, and enabling more predictable, data-rich operations.

This modernization also sets the stage for upcoming innovations including programmable settlement flows, treasury optimization tools, real-time payouts, and next-gen clearing capabilities such as digital asset and stablecoin support, enabling merchants to move money faster, reduce costs, and unlock new growth opportunities globally.

