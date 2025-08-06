Luxury Jeweler, Chow Sang Sang, Selects Nuvei to Power Online Payments and Accelerate Global Expansion

Iconic brand joins growing roster of Nuvei merchants scaling globally from Hong Kong

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced that Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited (HKEX: 116), one of the most iconic jewelers in Greater China, has selected its global payments platform to drive the next phase of its international growth, staring with expansion into North America.

Nuvei recently received a Money Services Operator (MSO) license in Hong Kong, enabling the company to offer local acquiring and settlement in one of Asia's most strategically important markets. It also reinforces Nuvei's long-term commitment to the APAC region, where it continues to expand its on-the-ground presence across Greater China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.

As Chow Sang Sang accelerates its digital payments transformation, Nuvei will deliver seamless, secure, and fully localized payment experiences to support the brand's international growth. Through a single integration with Nuvei's platform, the jeweler gains access to:

Local acquiring in 50 markets

Support for 150+ currencies and 720 alternative payment methods

Direct connections to global card networks to drive higher approval rates and reduced payment friction

"As we expand internationally, especially into North America, we needed a payments partner who shares our dedication to excellence," added Ms. Genevieve Chow, Chief Brands Officer at Chow Sang Sang. "Nuvei's platform, local knowledge, and global reach enable us to deliver the premium experience our customers expect, online and in-store. This partnership is a key part of our omnichannel strategy."

This announcement comes amid a boom in digital luxury. Global online jewelry sales are projected to rise from $105.6 billion in 2024 to $166 billion by 2029, a 16% CAGR. In the U.S. alone, ecommerce sales of jewelry are projected to rise from $22.5 billion to $37.9 billion over the same period – more than tripling since 2017[1].

"Luxury brands like Chow Sang Sang are raising the bar for global ecommerce," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "They require partners who can deliver intelligent infrastructure that matches their brand sophistication. With our MSO license and expanding APAC footprint, we're proud to support the region's most ambitious companies with payments technology built for scale."

Chow Sang Sang, which operates over 900 self-run stores across Mainland China, the Hong Kong Region, the Macau Region, and the Taiwan Region, brings to market a portfolio of beloved brands, including CHOW SANG SANG, PROMESSA, MINTYGREEN, and EMPHASIS.

The jeweler joins a growing list of Hong Kong-based merchants across verticals — including airlines, hospitality, gaming, online travel, car parking, and EV charging — that have recently chosen Nuvei to scale their global operations. Nuvei already supports APAC expansion for category leaders such as Shein, Temu, and Charles & Keith.

