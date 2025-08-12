Nuvei Taps Stablecoin Rails to Power Payouts in Emerging Markets

Stablecoin rails enable faster, lower-cost fiat transfers for treasury, payroll, remittances, and more – especially in regions underserved by traditional banking networks

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuvei today announced an expansion of its global money movement capabilities, enabling faster and more cost-effective payouts to bank accounts worldwide, including in emerging markets where traditional infrastructure often causes delays and inefficiencies.

By leveraging stablecoin rails to facilitate the backend movement of value, Nuvei offers businesses a powerful new way to move fiat funds across borders with greater speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, helping reduce reliance on costly intermediaries that often delay payments in underserved regions.

This capability builds on Nuvei's comprehensive suite of global payout solutions, which already includes direct bank transfers, real-time payment networks, eWallets, and card networks. Businesses can now fund virtual bank accounts using local rails, bypassing slower and more expensive SWIFT transfers.

Once funded, value is transferred across borders using blockchain technology, enabling same-day or next-day settlement. In the beneficiary's country, local financial institutions connect to domestic payment networks to complete the payout directly into recipients' bank accounts in fiat currency, even in regions where traditional correspondent banking is inefficient or unavailable.

"Our mission is to simplify and accelerate money movement globally so businesses can focus on growth," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "With this extension, we're giving our customers the ability to move fiat account to account, across borders, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. By using stablecoin rails behind the scenes, we provide a modern and efficient alternative to traditional settlement methods, especially valuable in fast-growing economies where outdated infrastructure holds businesses back."

Nuvei's expanded payout capabilities support a wide range of use cases:

Intra-company transfers , such as moving treasury funds between global subsidiaries quickly and efficiently.

, such as moving treasury funds between global subsidiaries quickly and efficiently. Third-party payouts to a single party , for scenarios like vendor payments or large cross-border invoices.

, for scenarios like vendor payments or large cross-border invoices. Third-party payouts to multiple parties, critical for use cases like global payroll, marketplace seller disbursements, or remittance programs, which are essential for platform-based businesses and fintechs in emerging markets.

This approach also orchestrates multiple FX providers to ensure the most competitive foreign exchange rates, driving further savings and transparency for businesses navigating volatile currencies – a challenge faced by many companies operating in developing regions.

The new fiat payout option seamlessly integrates into Nuvei's existing global platform, which supports over 200 markets with local settlement in 150 currencies. It complements Nuvei's extensive suite of payout solutions, including bank transfers, real-time payment networks, eWallets, and card networks, delivering the flexibility businesses need to reach recipients even in rural, underbanked, or high-cost corridors.

As demand for faster, lower-cost, and more reliable cross-border payouts continues to rise, Nuvei remains committed to delivering infrastructure that empowers businesses to operate and scale globally with confidence, particularly across the emerging markets that represent the next frontier of digital commerce.

