Nurses to gather on election day to mobilize urgent priorities for next government

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - On Ontario's election day, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) board and assembly of leaders will meet in Toronto for the 25th annual Queen's Park Day (QPD) to discuss nurses' priorities for the next government.

RNAO released its provincial election platform with clear calls for action for the next government on nursing, health care, social and environmental determinants of health, fiscal capacity, and income inequality.

More than 130 registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students are gathering at this year's QPD to hold the next government accountable to address the factors that influence individuals' health and wellbeing. "Priority issues include the nursing shortage, access to primary care for all, home care, health-care privatization, housing and food insecurity, the opioid crisis, livable incomes, and environmental concerns like water protection and the climate crisis," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Nurses will also strategize about their ongoing work with local members of provincial parliament (MPP) to mobilize change based on RNAO's platform and ensure nurses' voices influence decision-making."

"Voting is a right and a responsibility," Dolkar says. "Nurses urge all Ontarians to head to the polls and cast an informed vote in the election. Every vote counts in shaping a vibrant democracy and a healthier society. RNAO looks forward to collaborating with the next government to advance nursing, health and health care for all."

RNAO also released its federal election platform, emphasizing Ottawa's duty to uphold the Canada Health Act, especially in light of expanded privatization in Ontario and other jurisdictions. "While health is a provincial and territorial responsibility, Ottawa has an obligation to protect our universally accessible health system," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, adding that "Ontario has yet to sign onto the federal universal pharmacare plan that will ensure free access to medications for diabetes and contraceptives."

"RNAO will continue to equip Canadians with the evidence and information they need to make an informed vote," states Grinspun.

Ontarians can vote every day, at certain hours, at their local election office. People can vote in person until 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 26, as well as on election day (Feb. 27) from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. ET. Remember to bring your identification.

More information about QPD is available online.

WHAT: RNAO's 25th annual Queen's Park Day (QPD).

WHO:

RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar

RNAO immediate past-president Dr. Claudette Holloway

RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun

RNAO's board of directors and assembly of leaders

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at University of Toronto's Hart House (7 Hart House Circle) from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Members of the media are welcome to attend the events. QPD will be livestreamed on RNAO's YouTube Channel.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Madison Scaini, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO)1-800-268-7199 ext. 274, 416-408-5645, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]