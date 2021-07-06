Now, investors can view their crypto and financial portfolios all in the same place.

Furthermore, in addition to the support for Canadian-based cryptocurrency exchanges, which is built in-house by the Wealthica team, Wealthica partnered with Zabo for added support of an additional set of 65 cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, protocols and accounts across the globe that users can sync through a secure API connection. Some of the most popular supported institutions include Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Ledger, Trezor, Kraken and more.

"Today, with the neobanks, online brokerages and new crypto exchanges, it's not uncommon for people to link more than 5 accounts on their financial dashboard", said Simon Boulet, CEO of Wealthica. "Adding support for a wide range of cryptocurrency exchanges further supports Wealthica's mission to enable investors to consolidate and see all of their financial accounts securely in one place." he added.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wealthica, the leading Canadian financial data platform to power cryptocurrency account aggregation, giving Canadians powerful tools to see their complete financial picture," said Alex Treece, Co-founder at Zabo.

Wealthica users can now track their Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin investments along with their home, employee stock options, stock portfolio, retirement savings and alternative investments. In addition to their traditional investment accounts.

The new cryptocurrency feature is available for free within the Wealthica web and mobile apps where users can connect with their favorite crypto exchange.

"Wealthica continues to innovate and deliver on its promise to empower Canadian investors with free tools to manage their whole financial life." said Billy Kawasaki, Head of Product Operations at Wealthica. "Canadian crypto exchange support is built in-house by the Wealthica team which enables reliable syncing with the institutions and support for some Canadian crypto exchanges that is not possible on other platforms (unless powered by the Wealthica aggregation technology)." he added.

With the addition of the 65+ cryptocurrency institutions, Wealthica now supports over 200 institutions, making it the largest financial aggregator in Canada.

ABOUT WEALTHICA

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a Montreal-based, privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors with a complete view of their financial data. Wealthica is the largest financial aggregator in Canada with more than 50 000 users aggregating more than $14 billion dollars worth of Canadian investors' assets. Wealthica supports more than 200 Canadian financial institutions. Its platform allows investors to see all their investments on a single dashboard and includes many features to make it easy to follow investments.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com.

