Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables renews fleet with four Airbus H125 helicopters

FORT ERIE, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The government of Nova Scotia has placed an order for four Airbus H125 helicopters to be used by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, confirming a full fleet renewal.

The aircraft will be used to support rapid response to wildfire fighting, search and rescue, emergency and personnel transportation in remote areas, and aerial surveillance

"Emergencies like wildfires are becoming more and more prevalent because of climate change. That's why we're doing all we can to be prepared, including upgrading our fleet of helicopters. The Airbus H125s have served us well in fighting wildfires and for other uses," said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

"It's an honour that the province of Nova Scotia has once again chosen Airbus to support the vital missions of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables. With wildfires becoming an increasing threat across Canada, helicopters like the H125 play an essential role in protecting our natural resources and ensuring swift action in critical situations," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "We deeply value their continued trust in Airbus and look forward to supporting their important work."

The Department previously took delivery of four Airbus H125 in 2016. Their decision to place this new order reflects their satisfaction with the versatility and performance of the H125 in meeting their unique mission requirements. The aircraft will be customised with various Canadian designed supplemental type certificates (STCs) and optional equipment, including: battery relocation, high visibility doors, squirrel cheeks cargo pods, longline release 50 AMP plug, cargo mirrors, enlarged floor window, cable cutter, litter kit, airframe fuel filter, blade tie down kit, and optimised utility panel.

The H125 is widely known for its exceptional performance, enhanced manoeuvrability and ability to excel in hot and high environments. The H125's flat cabin floor and hundreds of available optional equipment choices and STCs, allow it to be quickly and easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others. The H125 family accounts for above one-third of the Airbus in-service fleet globally, with nearly 1,500 in service in North America alone, and is a member of the Ecureuil family, which has accumulated over 40 million flight hours worldwide.

Since 1984, Airbus Helicopters has delivered nearly 600 helicopters in Canada. With over 760 helicopters in service and more than 220 operators across Canada, Airbus Helicopters in Canada is the leader for civil and parapublic helicopters with eight different Airbus types.

