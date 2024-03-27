Mar 27, 2024, 19:57 ET
TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, will make an announcement about child care.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
March 28, 2024
Time
2:00 p.m. (ET)
Location
BGC Eastview
Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre
86 Blake Street
Toronto, Ontario
For further information: Media Inquiries: Yuval Daniel, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 819-360-6927; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
