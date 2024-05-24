Notice to the media - Ministers Martinez Ferrada and Duclos to highlight Budget 2024 investments in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will host an event in Montréal to highlight the Government of Canada's investments in a national pharmacare plan.

The ministers will be available to answer questions from the media following their meeting with a sexual and reproductive health advocacy and public education organization.

Date:

May 24, 2024

Time:

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Location:

We ask any journalists who would like to speak with the ministers to confirm their interest by writing to the following email address: [email protected]. The location of the interviews will be provided to media representatives who have confirmed their interest.

