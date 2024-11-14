NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador to make an important health care announcement Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Nov 14, 2024, 16:55 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Canada's Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Rural Economic Development, along with the Honourable John Hogan, K.C., Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Health and Community Services, will make an announcement on improving health care for people in Newfoundland and Labrador.
There will be a media availability following the announcement.
Date
November 15, 2024
Time
09:15 AM (NT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre - Eastern Health
300 Prince Philip Dr
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
A1B 3V6
Members of the media are asked to arrive at the main entrance at 09:00 AM to be escorted to the announcement area. Masking is required on site.
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65625430142
Passcode: 845213
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Meda Inquiries: Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
