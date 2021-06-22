LONGUEUIL, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - IF YOU HAVE BEEN SEXUALLY ABUSED BY FORMER HOCKEY COACH FRANÇOIS LAMARRE, THIS NOTICE MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS.

The Superior Court of Quebec has authorized a class action against the City of Longueuil and the Estate of François Lamarre on behalf of all persons sexually abused by the late François Lamarre while he acted as a coach of the municipal hockey program in the City of Greenfield Park , as well as the estate of such persons if deceased since September 1, 2017 (the "Class Members").



This class action seeks pecuniary compensation for the victims of sexual abuse committed by François Lamarre while he was a coach in the Greenfield Park municipal hockey program, including punitive damages.



No action on your behalf is necessary at this stage, if you wish to participate in this class action. However, if you wish to exclude yourself from the class action, you must do so no later than by September 22, 2021 , by following the procedure set forth in the full notice published on the website of the plaintiff's attorneys : www.kklex.com



You may contact plaintiff's lawyers for information about the class action and to learn about your rights. Communications are completely free, confidential and protected by solicitor-client privilege. The contact information for the plaintiff's lawyers is as follows:



Me Pierre Boivin / [email protected]

Me Robert Kugler / [email protected]

Me Jérémie Longpré/ [email protected]

Kugler Kandestin , LLP

1 Place Ville-Marie, Suite 1170

Montreal, Quebec , H3B 2A7

Tel. (514) 878-2861 ext. 1261 / Toll free : 1-844-999-2861 ext. 1261

Fax : (514) 875-8424



The Court has authorized the use of pseudonyms for the identification of Class members in the proceedings, exhibits, and all other documents filed into the court record, in order to protect their identities.



Please be advised that this notice constitutes an abbreviated notice authorized by the Superior Court. Class Members are encouraged to review the full notice, which contains additional information about the class action, posted on the website of plaintiff's lawyers: www.kklex.com, and the Registry of Class Actions.

THIS NOTICE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY THE SUPERIOR COURT

