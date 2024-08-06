Norway House Cree Nation celebrates the grand opening of the Kinosew Sipi Nanatawiwekamik Health Centre of Excellence

NORWAY HOUSE CREE NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, MB, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Norway House Cree Nation celebrated the grand opening of Kinosew Sipi Nanatawiwekamik (Na-Na-Ta-We-Way-Ka-Mik) Health Centre of Excellence.

The Kinosew Sipi Nanatawiwekamik Health Centre of Excellence is the largest health centre in Manitoba history that will be under First Nations control, providing community members access to a full range of health services close to home.

The Kinosew Sipi Nanatawiwekamik Health Centre of Excellence is a $157.9 million, 9,470-square-meter, fully integrated health facility that provides emergency, in-patient and palliative care, dialysis, rehabilitation therapy, as well as diagnostic community-based programs and services to the residents of Norway House Cree Nation and the surrounding region.

Quotes

"Health care and wellness has always been a priority for our leadership, and the completion of the Kinosew Sipi Nanatawiwekamik Health Centre of Excellence is a reflection of our commitment to addressing the health care needs of our people. Over the past years, countless individuals have dedicated their time, energy and expertise to make this vision a reality. This included the establishment of JNR Construction, a NHCN led-joint Venture that delivered economic benefit to our nation through training opportunities and jobs to our members. We acknowledge and deeply appreciate the hard work of all our partners and the commitment of Indigenous Services Canada to making this state-of-the-art project a reality. "

Chief Larson Anderson

Norway House Cree Nation

"This is a huge day for Norway House Cree Nation and I congratulate them on this grand opening. This new health centre means that the people of Norway House and surrounding areas will get the medical care they need, here in their community."

The Honourble Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

Quick facts

On September 7, 2018 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of $100 million for the construction of the Norway House Cree Nation Health Centre of Excellence.

, the Government of announced an investment of for the construction of the Norway House Cree Nation Health Centre of Excellence. Norway House Cree Nation is located 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg , and has an on-reserve population of 6,730 and a total population of 9,095.

Associated links

Norway House Cree Nation

Norway House Cree Nation Health Centre of Excellence

Infrastructure in Indigenous communities (sac-isc.gc.ca)

Interactive map: Investing in Indigenous community infrastructure (sac-isc.gc.ca)

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Chief Larsen Anderson, Norway House Cree Nation, 1-204-301-1997 Or Debbie Burka, Director, Policy and Planning, Norway House Cree Nation, 1-204-232-7034; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]