New partnership marks WestJet's first sponsorship of a women's professional sports league

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Northern Super League proudly announces WestJet as the Official Airline of Canada's first professional women's soccer league and all six of its clubs. This landmark partnership is WestJet's debut sponsorship of a women's professional sports league, and its foray into empowering women in sports and inspiring future leaders.

"For nearly two decades, WestJet has championed women in sports through our Caring for Our Community and Airport Community Giving programs," said Jeff Hagen, Vice-President of Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships at WestJet. "Becoming the Official Airline of the Northern Super League takes this commitment to new heights. This partnership represents more than just travel—it's an investment in the future of women's sports in Canada. We're proud to connect fans and players to the game while contributing to the league's success."

As part of this multiyear agreement, WestJet will provide vital transportation for all six clubs, playing a critical role in connecting players, fans, and communities nationwide. The partnership reflects WestJet's focus on enabling sustainable growth for the league, while providing an elevated experience for athletes through team booking policies that support and enable flexibility for athletes who may travel with their families.

Fans watching in person or during national broadcasts on TSN, RDS, and CBC Sports will see WestJet's branding prominently featured in stadiums across the country, as well as digital activations and social contesting for fans to fly and witness games firsthand.

"The Northern Super League is thrilled to partner with WestJet, a company that shares our vision for building strong communities, growing the beautiful game, and advancing women's professional sports," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "WestJet's investment in our league is a testament to their belief in the power of sports to inspire and unite. Their support ensures that we can bring world-class women's soccer to fans across Canada while creating a sustainable future for the league."

The Northern Super League will kick off on April 16, 2025, with six dynamic clubs representing key Canadian markets: Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Season ticket packages are now available at NSL.ca.

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league, launching in April 2025 with six founding clubs: Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For more information and updates, visit www.NSL.ca.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to over 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable travel to Canadians.

