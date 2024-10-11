IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Government of Nunavut

Indigenous, federal, territorial, and provincial partners are working together to implement the vision of the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework (the Framework) and develop long-lasting opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and all who live across the Arctic and the North.

Today, as part of this ongoing collaboration, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut, co-hosted the fifth annual Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee meeting in Iqaluit.

They were joined by Indigenous and territorial leaders, as well as federal, territorial, and provincial partners to the Framework. Minister Vandal's federal colleague, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, joined the meeting in person while the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health took part virtually.

The partners discussed their perspectives on the Framework as well as their immediate and longer-term priorities, including international Arctic policy, Arctic and Northern security and defence, northern housing and infrastructure, and mental health and addictions.

Premier Akeeagok noted that given today's global landscape and the centrality of circumpolar issues, it is even more pertinent to make significant investments in the Arctic that meet local community needs, forge opportunities for economic development, address reconciliation and our country's geopolitical interests in Arctic sovereignty and security.

Minister Vandal reiterated the Government of Canada's ongoing work in collaborating with Arctic and Northern partners to address local and regional priorities, support the region's unique needs, and protect its rich natural environment while building a strong and sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

Minister Joly met with partners to discuss Canada's upcoming Arctic Foreign Policy. The policy will recalibrate Canada's foreign policy approach in the Arctic in response to geopolitical developments since 2019 and supplement the Framework's international chapter. This Arctic Foreign Policy will provide new diplomatic tools for Canada to assert its sovereignty, advance its national interests through pragmatic diplomacy, strengthen its leadership on Arctic governance, and adopt an approach to Arctic diplomacy that is more inclusive of Indigenous and Northern partners' priorities.

Minister Blair spoke to partners about how Canada's defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free (ONSAF), renews Canada's commitment to the Arctic and the North, where changing physical and geopolitical landscapes are creating new security vulnerabilities. As ONSAF is implemented, National Defence will engage closely with territorial and Indigenous governments and northern communities whose homes and lifestyles are directly impacted by the evolving Arctic security environment. In defending the region, Canada will continue to work with these communities to ensure that they share in the economic benefits of defence investment.

Minister Fraser emphasized the Government of Canada's efforts to work alongside Northern and Indigenous partners to enhance infrastructure, build stronger communities, and create more sustainable housing solutions. By prioritizing innovative approaches to building and community development, we are helping to create resilient and inclusive northern and Indigenous communities, drive economic growth, and improve the quality of life for everyone in the region.

Minister Saks provided an update on the Government of Canada's support for Arctic and Northern communities' efforts to promote mental well-being and address mental health and substance use challenges. These efforts include initiatives like the Emergency Treatment Fund, which seeks to help municipalities and Indigenous communities address urgent needs related to the overdose crisis, and the Youth Mental Health Fund, which aims to support community health organizations whose work is crucial to ensuring that young people across Canada—including in the Arctic and the North—have access to culturally safe and trauma-informed services and supports where and when they need them.

Launched in 2019, the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework sets out a shared vision of the future where strong, self-reliant people and communities work together for a vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable Arctic and Northern Region at home and abroad. It guides the Government of Canada's priorities, activities, and investments in the Arctic to 2030 and beyond and better aligns Canada's national and international policy objectives with the priorities of Indigenous Peoples and everyone who lives across the Arctic and the North.

Quotes

"The Leadership Committee is an important opportunity for all of us to come together and discuss how we can advance our shared priorities to address the issues affecting people in the Arctic and the North. By working in partnership, we are taking concrete steps to support communities as they lead efforts to address climate change and food security, create economic prosperity, and build a strong, healthy, sustainable future for Indigenous Peoples and everyone who lives across the Arctic and the North."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"As leaders of Canada's Arctic territories and communities, we all agree that now is the time for Canada to extend its nation-building efforts to the North. Today, we have an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past in the spirit of reconciliation and make key investments in the Arctic to help Canada strengthen northern communities, revitalize the economy, and safeguard national interests."

The Honourable. P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut

"The Canadian North is no longer insulated from geopolitical tension and is experiencing the considerable impacts of climate change, creating new avenues for competition. More than ever, Federal, Provincial, Territorial, and Indigenous leaders must work closely to secure our interests in the North. The Leadership Committee is a critical forum for discussion and cooperation, to ensure a stable, prosperous, and secure region for Indigenous communities and Northerners."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The security challenges facing our Arctic and our North are changing. As the region becomes more accessible due to climate change, it is ever more important that Canada invests in Arctic sovereignty to protect our North and the people who live there. Our new defence policy, Our North Strong and Free, recognizes the vital importance of the Arctic and our significant investments will create economic opportunity while helping to keep Canada safe."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

"From investing in Indigenous-led housing solutions to improving critical infrastructure that northerners rely on every day, we are focused on partnering with Northern, rural, and Indigenous communities to meet their needs today, and in the future. This work will ensure that every dollar we invest addresses the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples and the North."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It's vital to recognize that Indigenous communities on the frontlines of the overdose crisis, and who are disproportionately affected by suicide, are best placed to help us understand and address the mental health and substance use challenges they are facing. That's why opportunities to listen and learn from each other are invaluable. It's also why we continue to work together through initiatives and investments that help remove barriers to care, strengthen the delivery of culturally informed care, and promote Indigenous-led supports.

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick facts

Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework was launched in 2019. For the first time, the federal government worked collaboratively with Indigenous partners and six territorial and provincial governments to define and co-develop a long-term vision for the Arctic and the North. The Framework reflects the priorities and perspectives of the Arctic and northern people and is grounded in inclusive engagement across the region.

Arctic and Northern Policy Framework was launched in 2019. For the first time, the federal government worked collaboratively with Indigenous partners and six territorial and provincial governments to define and co-develop a long-term vision for the Arctic and the North. The Framework reflects the priorities and perspectives of the Arctic and northern people and is grounded in inclusive engagement across the region. The Framework includes a co-developed policy statement and International chapter; a federally developed Safety, Security and Defence chapter; an Inuit-drafted Inuit Nunangat chapter; chapters drafted by the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Nunavut ; and a Pan-Territorial chapter. Other partner chapters are anticipated to be included once released.

and the Government of ; and a Pan-Territorial chapter. Other partner chapters are anticipated to be included once released. In 2020, Minister Vandal hosted the first annual Leadership Committee meeting with Indigenous, territorial, and provincial partners to the Framework. The annual meetings provide a forum for discussing Framework implementation, and for assessing progress and remaining gaps.

Budget 2024 includes new spending commitments that will contribute to the implementation of Framework goals and objectives. Many of these new investments align with the priorities that Framework partners expressed at the 2023 Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee meeting, such as: Arctic and northern security and defence; Implementation of the international chapter of the Framework; Housing and infrastructure; Economic development; Mental health and addictions; Climate change; and Food security.

While at the fifth annual Leadership Committee, Minister Vandal announced measures to review the Nutrition North Canada program with a view to enhancing food security in the North, including the appointment of a Ministerial Special Representative in early 2025 to launch an external review to evaluate the program's effectiveness and make recommendations on how to improve it.

On January 18, 2024 , the Government of Nunavut, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, and the Government of Canada co-signed the Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement, a long-standing commitment that was also included in the Framework.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about the North:

X: GovCan_North

Facebook: GovCan – North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]; Sima Sahar Zerehi, Chief of Strategic Operations, Office of the Premier P.J. Akeeagok, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Diana Ebadi , Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of National Defence, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, 613-904-3333, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, 1-877-250-7154 (toll-free), [email protected]; Yuval Daniel, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 819-360-6927; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]