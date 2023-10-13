WHITEHORSE, YT, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Through the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework (the Framework), Indigenous, federal, territorial and provincial partners are working collaboratively to develop long-lasting opportunities for residents of the North and Arctic, including Indigenous Peoples, that support the region's unique needs and protect its rich natural environment while building a strong and sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

Most of the leaders in attendance at today’s Arctic and Northern Policy Framework meeting in Whitehorse, Yukon From left to right: Proxy Regional Chief Mary Jane Jim - Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region, Marie-France Lalonde - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, Chief Doreen Arrowmaker - Tłı̨chǫ Government (NWT), Chief Adeline Football - Tłı̨chǫ Government (NWT), Dan Vandal - Minister of Northern Affairs, Ranj Pillai - Premier of Yukon, Grand Chief Peter Johnston -Council of Yukon First Nations, Naa Shaade Hani Eric Morris - Teslin Tlingit Council, Chief Pauline Frost - Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, Chief Sean Smith - Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Chief Barb Joe - Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Deputy Haa Shaa du heni Darla-Jean Lindstrom - Carcross/Tagish First Nation (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

Today, Grand Chief Peter Johnston, Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN), and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, co-hosted the 4th annual Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee meeting in Whitehorse, Yukon.

They were joined by their federal and territorial counterparts, including the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence. The partners discussed priorities and next steps in the implementation of the Framework. Launched in 2019, the Framework sets out a roadmap toward implementing the priorities set out by leaders and residents of the North and Arctic.

CYFN Grand Chief Peter Johnston spoke about the priorities shared by Yukon First Nations. These included mental health and wellness, language and cultural revitalization, climate change, sustainable development, research and Indigenous knowledge stewardship, development of energy solutions, and Arctic sovereignty.

Minister Vandal highlighted the work already undertaken, which is contributing toward the implementation of the Framework's co-developed goals and objectives. He also recognized that the historic wildfire season in Northwest Territories has shown that much more work needs to be done to close the gaps between the North and Arctic and the rest of the country in areas such as infrastructure and housing, health and wellness support and climate change adaptation of the region's communities.

Minister Fraser reflected on the Government of Canada's housing and infrastructure priorities, including on the unique needs of the North. Minister Fraser also took time to hear directly from Arctic and Northern leaders on their immediate and long-term infrastructure priorities, and on how to best work together to achieve common goals.

Parliamentary Secretary Oliphant provided an update on the implementation of Canada's international Arctic policy in light of geopolitical developments. He also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to work with Northern and Arctic partners to advance Canada's standing as an Arctic power and to uphold our Arctic sovereignty and the rules-based international order.

The Framework guides Government of Canada's priorities, activities and investments in the North and Arctic 2030 and beyond. It better aligns Canada's national and international policy objectives with the priorities of Indigenous Peoples and residents of the region.

Quotes

"The Council of Yukon First Nations is pleased to co-host the 2023 Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee meeting in the Yukon. The meeting provides an opportunity for focused discussions on Yukon First Nations priorities and collaboration on implementation of the Framework. CYFN continues to support the work to develop a Yukon First Nation Chapter of the ANPF to provide a mechanism for collaboration between Yukon First Nations and federal policymakers."

Grand Chief Peter Johnston

Council of Yukon First Nations

"We have heard clearly from our northern partners regarding the many challenges that persist and their priorities for action, including infrastructure, sustainable economic development that benefits everyone and not the few, and housing. Our government is committed to continue working collaboratively with our partners to keep Northerners safe and healthy and to provide northern Indigenous communities with the support they need to thrive and succeed."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The Arctic and Northern Policy Framework provides an important platform for Northerners and Indigenous peoples to come together alongside federal partners to strengthen our vision for a strong, sustainable North. We look forward to ongoing collaboration as we work together to develop strategies for achieving our shared goals and improving the quality of life for Yukoners and the wider Northern community."

Ranj Pillai, Yukon Premier

"We will continue to advance peace, stability and rules-based order in the Arctic. The Arctic region is increasingly contested. Canada remains committed to working with Canadian territorial, provincial and Indigenous partners, the United States and Nordic allies to advance shared objectives in accordance with the rules-based system."

The Honourable Robert Oliphant

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The Government of Canada is listening and working with our partners to deliver housing and infrastructure solutions that help create a prosperous future for Indigenous and Northern communities. Our partners across the North have offered inspired leadership and come forward with innovative and adaptive ideas to build healthy communities and strengthen their region."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Canada is fully committed to defending its Arctic security and sovereignty. As the challenges facing us continue to evolve, meaningful partnerships with Northern and Indigenous partners will steer our path forward. Through the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee, we will continue to work with Indigenous, territorial and provincial partners and protect our shared interests."

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework was launched in September 2019 . For the first time, the federal government worked collaboratively with Indigenous partners and six territorial and provincial governments to define and co-develop this long-term vision for the Arctic and the North. The Framework reflects the priorities and perspectives of Arctic and northern people and is grounded in inclusive engagement across the region.

Arctic and Northern Policy Framework was launched in . For the first time, the federal government worked collaboratively with Indigenous partners and six territorial and provincial governments to define and co-develop this long-term vision for the Arctic and the North. The Framework reflects the priorities and perspectives of Arctic and northern people and is grounded in inclusive engagement across the region. The Framework includes a co-developed policy statement and International chapter; a federally developed Safety, Security and Defence chapter; an Inuit-drafted Inuit Nunangat chapter; chapters drafted by the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Nunavut ; and a Pan-Territorial chapter. Other partner chapters are anticipated to be included once released.

and the Government of ; and a Pan-Territorial chapter. Other partner chapters are anticipated to be included once released. Budget 2023 includes new spending commitments that will contribute to the implementation of the framework goals and objectives. Many of these new investments align with the priorities that framework partners expressed at the 2022 Arctic and Northern Policy Framework Leadership Committee meeting, such as: support for mental health and addictions investments in infrastructure, including housing measures related to the economy, including the high cost of living climate change education and training northern security and defence priorities identified in the International Chapter of the Framework



Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about the North:

Twitter: GovCan_North

Facebook: GovCan – North

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]; Lael Lund, Communications, Council of Yukon First Nations, 867-335-3227, [email protected]