From his virtual studio in Quebec City, Jean-Simon Bui delivers daily updates with Marie-Christine Bergeron on developing stories and what's happening in the Capitale-Nationale region.

"We're look forward to bringing even more stories from the daily realities of people living on both sides of Highway 20 to viewers," said Jean-Philippe Pineault, General Manager, News, Bell Media. "While maximizing our existing on- and off-camera resources, we will put Noovo Info's entire television and digital ecosystem into presenting a new show that is as original as it is relevant."

Noovo Info 12 will be followed at 12:30 p.m. by a replay of the latest edition of LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO, an audience favourite since its launch two years ago.

NOOVO INFO

NOOVO INFO is Bell Media's French-language news service. Diverse and representative of Quebec society, its journalists from TV, radio and digital platforms cover news from across the province. This program will add new viewpoints to the French-language news scene and bring greater editorial diversity to Quebec.

NOOVO INFO 12, NOOVO INFO 17, LES DÉBATTEURS DU 22 HEURES, NOOVO INFO 22 and LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO are the news service's flagship programs on Noovo and Noovo.ca. Growing steadily since its launch, noovo.info provides a strong Web presence with exclusive and original reporting. Its radio journalists report breaking news for the regional stations of ÉNERGIE, Rouge FM and Boom networks across Quebec.

Noovo is the multiplatform media brand that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, fiction from here and abroad, variety shows: its rich, unifying and entertaining programming takes you away from the daily grind. Noovo breaks with conventional TV models by offering content on all platforms, for all audiences, anywhere, anytime. It includes the general-interest Noovo channel, the Noovo.ca and Noovo Moi websites, the Noovo Info information service and the Noovo application. A division of Bell Media, the Noovo network includes television stations in Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, plus affiliated stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. Its ad-supported video-on-demand service Noovo.ca provides access to all the brand's original programming, as well as programs from Bell Media's specialty channels, plus exclusive content. To discover the world of Noovo, visit noovo.ca.

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed. Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

