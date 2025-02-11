Josh Ross and Tate McRae lead with five nominations

Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd to follow with four

JUNO Week event updates include several exciting events throughout Vancouver in the lead-up to Canada's Biggest Night in Music

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced the nominees for The 54th Annual JUNO Awards. This year's winners will be revealed in Vancouver, British Columbia at The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 30, live on CBC.

The inaugural South Asian Music Recording of the Year Award features nominees including AP Dhillon, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga & Jazzy B, Jonita Gandhi, Karan Aujla and Yanchan Produced & Sandeep Narayan. AP Dhillon has also been nominated for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters) alongside fellow South Asian artists AR Paisley, and Sukha.

JUNO Week events are coming to Vancouver with an exciting lineup of more than 25 public and private events. Fan favourite JUNOfest Presented by CBC Music to return and ready to light up two nights in Vancouver.

For a complete list and biographies of all nominees and more information on The 2025 JUNO Awards, please visit junoawards.ca .

Tickets for The 2025 JUNO Awards are on sale at www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contact: [email protected] and [email protected]; For more information about The 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast on CBC, contact: Teaghan Hawke, CBC, [email protected]