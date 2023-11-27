Nominations open for the 2024 Nursing Now Ontario Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The fifth annual Nursing Now Ontario Awards (NNOA) is accepting nominations for Ontario-based nurse practitioners (NP), registered nurses (RN) and registered practical nurses (RPN) who have demonstrated high professional standards, superior evidence-based and compassionate clinical practice.

Nurses across the province in all health sectors and settings provide quality care to individuals and their families each and every day. Nurses' unwavering commitment to Ontarians is to do all they can to keep people healthy and care for them when ill, often while coping with extremely heavy workloads. Nurses also use evidence-based practices, education, mentorship and research to enrich their practice and contribute to improving the health system.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) are proud to present this year's NNOA to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of nurses across the province. Inspired by the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses' global Nursing Now campaign, these awards recognize an NP, RN and RPN who epitomize the qualities of an exceptional nurse in their practice.

"These awards recognize the knowledge, compassion and commitment that nurses have to our profession and caring for Ontarians in all health settings," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO. "We look forward to celebrating the staunch contributions of nurses through these prestigious awards and inspiring the next generation of nurses to feel eager and ready to begin their journeys in a role that offers endless opportunities."

"Nurses use their knowledge every day for the good of the patient and the health-care system at large," says Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN. "The patient always comes first for nurses who strive to deliver excellence in care more effectively. It is wonderful to see these exceptional nurses be recognized for their commitment to the profession and the patient experience."

Anyone is welcome to nominate a deserving NP, RN or RPN by submitting an online application before Feb. 16, 2024. Entries will be judged by a volunteer panel of nurses.

The awards will be presented to the three recipients at a virtual ceremony during National Nursing Week on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 60,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPN). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers. For more information about WeRPN, visit werpn.com and follow us on X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

