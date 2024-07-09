MIRABEL, QC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its continuous effort to improve its training tools, Nolinor Aviation announces the integration of virtual reality (VR) into its pilot training program. This initiative places Nolinor among the first airlines in Canada to adopt such technology for training its flight personnel.

In collaboration with VRPilot, Nolinor has modeled the cockpit of its Boeing 737-200 in an interactive virtual environment, significantly enhancing the efficiency of preliminary pilot training before accessing the conventional flight simulator.

A Nolinor Aviation pilot during a VR training session. (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

Virtual reality offers a realistic reproduction of the cockpit, essential for developing pilots' reflexes and muscle memory, and aims to facilitate the practice of normal and emergency procedures. Training sessions can be conducted solo or in duo, with a virtual co-pilot or another VR pilot, strengthening communication and teamwork skills. The software also offers training and exam modes, providing immediate and precise feedback.

To facilitate access to this training, Nolinor Aviation has equipped a special room allowing pilots to train in virtual reality at any time, offering flexibility for continuous improvement outside regular training hours.

Yves Bergeron, Vice President of Operations at Nolinor, emphasizes the importance of this program.

"VR training optimally prepares our pilots for the conventional flight simulator, maximizing the efficiency of each session. This allows us to focus on complex flight scenarios and advanced skills rather than basic reviews."

In addition to VR, Nolinor Aviation has also undertaken a major upgrade of the visual system of its Level C flight simulator located in Miami . Thanks to the joint efforts of RSi Visuals and the Pan Am Academy team, this enhancement has increased the realism of the external environment visible from the cockpit. These investments, exceeding $500,000, are a testament to Nolinor's commitment to safety, efficiency, and excellence, underscoring its position as a leader in innovation in the aviation field.

About Nolinor

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is a leading provider of specialized commercial charter flights. The airline operates across Canada, the United States, and various international destinations. Nolinor Aviation is recognized for its commitment to safety in both its equipment and services. As a private company, Nolinor Aviation (IATA code N5) is wholly owned by the Prud'homme family trust. The company has established a strong presence in the charter flight sector, offering tailored services to meet diverse transportation needs. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

SOURCE Nolinor Aviation

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Karyane Boisjoli-Desjardins from BDK | [email protected] | 514 236-0501