MIRABEL, QC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Nolinor Aviation continues to modernize its fleet with the addition of a second Boeing 737-400, marking a key milestone in the company's growth. This new aircraft, which joins Nolinor's diverse fleet, enhances the company's ability to offer even more flexible, high-performance air transport solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

Boeing 737-400 from Nolinor Aviation, at YMX. (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

The Boeing 737-400 is a versatile aircraft that can accommodate up to 159 passengers. Featuring an extended fuselage and a high payload capacity of 40,065 lb, it stands out for its ability to operate over long distances—up to 4,630 km—while providing optimal onboard comfort. This model is particularly well-suited for Fly-In Fly-Out (FIFO) operations in the mining sector, as well as charter flights for transporting large groups. Its increased capacity and strong performance on paved runways make it a strategic choice for efficiently serving remote destinations.

Compared to the 737-800, the Boeing 737-400 offers more cost-effective operations while maintaining outstanding performance. This positioning makes it a particularly competitive solution for large-scale missions. In addition to its increased passenger capacity, the aircraft benefits from optimized fuel consumption, promoting greater profitability. Designed to maximize space usage in both the cabin and the cargo hold, it meets the highest industry safety standards.

"The addition of this second 737-400 to our fleet strengthens our commitment to offering diverse air solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. Nolinor is proud to be one of the few carriers with such a varied fleet, capable of meeting the demands of the mining sector while also offering greater capacity for passenger groups. With its technical features and operational efficiency, this aircraft perfectly aligns with our goal of delivering custom solutions that combine flexibility, profitability, and performance."

– Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation

Beyond its transport capabilities, the Boeing 737-400 includes notable interior upgrades, such as robust, ergonomic seating that ensures superior comfort—even on flights to mining sites or remote destinations.

The integration of this second Boeing 737-400 is part of Nolinor Aviation's broader strategy to diversify its air transport solutions. Thanks to its versatility and performance, this model allows the company to meet growing customer demand while reinforcing its position as a leader in air transportation to Canada's northern regions.

About Nolinor Aviation

Established in 1992, Nolinor Aviation specializes in charter flights transporting passengers and cargo to remote northern destinations. Renowned for its exceptional reliability, innovative solutions, and commitment to safety, Nolinor operates a diverse fleet, notably featuring the versatile Boeing 737-200, ideal for challenging gravel and ice runways. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com. Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

