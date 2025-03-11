MIRABEL, QC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As the aviation industry braces for significant regulatory changes, Nolinor Aviation is proving once again why it's a leader in adaptability and innovation. Transport Canada 's mandate to transition from Class B to Class F cargo compartments, driven by the cancellation of AMOC's for AD 93-07-15 in 2022 and the upcoming June 2025 exemption deadline, presents a challenge for airlines. Nolinor Aviation is turning this challenge into an opportunity, unveiling a groundbreaking solution that ensures compliance while preserving its iconic combi flights aboard the Boeing 737-200.

Nolinor Aviation's new Fire Containment Covers' solution (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

"The Boeing 737-200 is the best aircraft for gravel runways, so for us, changing to another type of aircraft wasn't the answer. The cost of switching would have been prohibitive for our customers. Our team found a solution that made it possible to keep the combi configuration around and improve safety, ensuring we meet regulatory standards without compromising on flexibility or reliability." – Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation

Nolinor Aviation's solution includes Fire Containment Covers (FCCs) and specialized nets, developed with AmSafe Bridport . This innovative choice eliminates the need for fixed bulkheads, which would limit operational flexibility. Instead, FCCs deliver six hours of passive fire containment protection, enhance safety, and deter cargo tampering or theft—all while allowing for seamless adaptability of cargo configurations.

This advanced system integrates seamlessly with standard aluminum aircraft pallets, ensuring smooth adoption. Beyond regulatory compliance, it underscores Nolinor's ongoing investment in innovation to improve safety and efficiency for its clients.

Nolinor is not waiting until the 2025 deadline. The airline has already begun preparing for a fleet-wide rollout of the FCC solution, ensuring its operations will be fully compliant by June 2025. A dedicated training program for crew and ground staff will guarantee the system is used effectively, minimizing operational disruptions during the transition.

With a service life of three years and routine inspections before each use, the FCCs are designed to deliver lasting performance, balancing enhanced safety with practical maintenance requirements. Nolinor's initiative is more than regulatory compliance—it's a statement of leadership and forward-thinking strategy to stay ahead of industry challenges.

By harnessing its expertise and innovation, Nolinor Aviation is setting a new industry benchmark for regulatory adaptation without sacrificing safety, quality, or customer satisfaction.

About Nolinor

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is a leading provider of specialized commercial charter flights. The airline operates across Canada, the United States, and various international destinations. Nolinor Aviation is recognized for its commitment to safety in both its equipment and services. As a private company, Nolinor Aviation (IATA code N5) is wholly owned by the Prud'homme family trust. The company has established a strong presence in the charter flight sector, offering tailored services to meet diverse transportation needs. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

