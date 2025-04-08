EDMONTON, AB, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Nolinor Aviation is proud to announce the acquisition of the former North Cariboo Air complex in Edmonton—a major step forward in the company's expansion in Western Canada and its commitment to providing customized airlift solutions to remote regions.

From left to right. Nolinor Aviation team: Logan Boon, Simon Lemay-Richard, Mark Bannon (North Cariboo Air), Marco Prud'Homme, Pierre Doré, Camille Garant, Éliane Lemay. (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

The 41,600-square-foot facility features a fully equipped passenger terminal, modern offices, dedicated workshops, and a 30,000-square-foot hangar. This site will act as the regional hub for Nolinor's growing operations, particularly supporting the expanding Fly-in Fly-out (FIFO) programs initiated with last year's long-term contract.

"This move reinforces our commitment to Edmonton and the surrounding communities. We're investing in infrastructure, local talent, and services that support the unique needs of our clients in the North." – Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation

The on-site Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) offers full passenger check-in counters, security screening, and cargo handling capabilities, ensuring a smooth experience for both passengers and cargo. The facility also provides office space for mining companies seeking to coordinate operations directly. All vital ground support equipment and services will remain, with additional improvements planned. Nolinor also plans to enhance the terminal progressively for better passenger flow and comfort.

Nolinor is actively pursuing new contracts in the region and aims to add at least one more major FIFO agreement in the coming months. "We're here to support mining and resource development projects with the most adaptable, efficient, and reliable aviation services available," added Prud'Homme.

This expansion enables the integration of another Boeing 737-200—an aircraft renowned for its performance in remote operations—into the fleet and the opening of a third heavy maintenance line, the first outside the Montreal region. This development directly supports the company's Yellowknife and Edmonton bases. Recruitment is already underway to staff this new maintenance line.

About Nolinor

Established in 1992, Nolinor Aviation specializes in charter flights transporting passengers and cargo to remote northern destinations. Renowned for its exceptional reliability, innovative solutions, and commitment to safety, Nolinor operates a diverse fleet, notably featuring the versatile Boeing 737-200, ideal for challenging gravel and ice runways. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @ nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

