MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Nolinor Aviation, a leader in remote and northern aviation services, has announced a groundbreaking agreement with Natilus, a San Diego-based aerospace manufacturer developing next-generation blended-wing-body aircraft.

Natilus Kona aircraft with Nolinor livery (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation) Nolinor x Natilus (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

The agreement reserves production positions for multiple Kona aircraft, an innovative regional cargo freighter currently under development and uniquely designed to operate on gravel and unpaved runways. The Kona aircraft, developed in compliance with Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) and Canadian Aviation Regulations (CAR), is set to transform air freight with its cutting-edge design and capabilities.

Featuring a state-of-the-art turboprop configuration, the Kona offers a 3.8 metric ton payload capacity and can operate on unpaved runways as short as 800 meters. Its efficient design reduces fuel consumption by 30% compared to conventional aircraft and delivers a range of 900 nautical miles, making it an ideal solution for remote and isolated regions.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in our commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation. "During our visit to Natilus' head office in San Diego last fall, we were impressed by their groundbreaking approach to aircraft design and their dedication to addressing the unique challenges of the cargo industry. The Kona's gravel runway capability is a perfect match for our operations, and we are eager to leverage its potential to better serve our customers across Canada and beyond."

Natilus CEO Aleksey Matyushev shared his enthusiasm: "We are honoured to partner with Nolinor Aviation, a company known for its leadership in serving remote and rugged areas. The Kona cargo aircraft is designed to redefine air freight with its efficiency, adaptability, and innovative features. This agreement showcases how forward-thinking operators like Nolinor are shaping the future of aviation."

Kona's blended-wing-body airframe and advanced features promise to deliver a significant leap forward in cargo operations. This collaboration between Nolinor Aviation and Natilus underscores their shared commitment to bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to address regional freight transport challenges.

About Nolinor

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is a leading provider of specialized commercial charter flights. The airline operates across Canada, the United States, and various international destinations. Nolinor Aviation is recognized for its commitment to safety in both its equipment and services. As a private company, Nolinor Aviation (IATA code N5) is wholly owned by the Prud'homme family trust. The company has established a strong presence in the charter flight sector, offering tailored services to meet diverse transportation needs. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com. Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

About Natilus

Natilus is a San Diego-based company developing a family of hyper-efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft designed to transport people and cargo more sustainably and efficiently than ever before. Natilus's BWB aircraft unlock improved aviation economics by reducing fuel consumption by 30% while increasing payload capability by 40%. Learn more at natilus.co.

SOURCE Nolinor Aviation

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Karyane Boisjoli Desjardins from BDK | [email protected] | 514 236-0501.; To reach Natilus, contact: [email protected].