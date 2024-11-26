MIRABEL, QC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to the growing demand for skilled aircraft maintenance technicians, Nolinor Aviation announces a significant adjustment to its pay scales, with increases ranging from 9% to 20%. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to recognizing the invaluable expertise of its team and enhancing its appeal to talented individuals ready to contribute to its continued success.

A maintenance worker for Nolinor Aviation. (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

As the air transport sector navigates a period of consolidation and uncertainty, Nolinor Aviation stands out with over 30 years of steady and sustained growth, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice in the industry.

"For those who have a passion for mechanics and adventure, Nolinor Aviation is the best place to develop skills in the field. Our maintenance team is one of the key ingredients to our success. By investing in their development and well-being, we strengthen our position in the market and become a top choice for many. At Nolinor, we are just getting started." – Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation.

With this adjustment, certified mechanics can now earn an hourly wage of up to $56. This measure is part of a series of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining highly skilled professionals, whose specialized expertise is critical to Nolinor's technical operations.

Mechanics also have the opportunity to take part in missions as members of the flight team, allowing them to earn additional bonuses. Additionally, Nolinor is launching a new program called "Become ACA", designed to support the next generation and encourage young mechanics to obtain their Transport Canada AME certification.

Nolinor is actively committed to developing new talent. A $5,000 grant is offered to new apprentice mechanics to help them finance their first toolbox, an essential investment for their professional future. Furthermore, they can access the " Become a Pilot " program, which opens up diverse career opportunities within the company.

With two heavy maintenance lines in Mirabel and a dedicated team for daily maintenance, Nolinor Aviation continually strengthens its infrastructure and supports the professional development of its staff. This approach confirms its role as a leader in the field of aircraft maintenance in Canada. This vision aligns with Nolinor's commitment to providing a dynamic and rewarding work environment where every employee's contribution is recognized as essential to the company's operational excellence.

Nolinor Aviation reinforces its position as a top employer, committed to offering enriching career opportunities and recruiting the most qualified talent in the sector. Currently, around 20 positions are available across its teams, based in Mirabel, Edmonton, and Yellowknife.

For more information or to submit your application, visit our official website .

About Nolinor

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is a leading provider of specialized commercial charter flights. The airline operates across Canada, the United States, and various international destinations. Nolinor Aviation is recognized for its commitment to safety in both its equipment and services. As a private company, Nolinor Aviation (IATA code N5) is wholly owned by the Prud'homme family trust. The company has established a strong presence in the charter flight sector, offering tailored services to meet diverse transportation needs. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

SOURCE Nolinor Aviation

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Karyane Boisjoli Desjardins from BDK | [email protected] | 514 236-0501