MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Nolinor Aviation announces the arrival of an eighth Boeing 737-200 (registration C-FTWW), further consolidating its position as the world's largest operator of this legendary aircraft type. Already registered in Canada, the aircraft was quickly brought back into service, immediately increasing the company's operational capacity in remote regions.

Nolinor Aviation's new Boeing 737-200 (CNW Group/Nolinor Aviation)

For over 30 years, Nolinor has relied on the unmatched capabilities of the 737-200 to carry out passenger, cargo, or combi missions in complex environments. Its ruggedness, reliability, and, above all, its unique ability to operate on gravel, ice, or unpaved runways make the 737-200 the most effective solution in Northern Canada. Despite attempts to replace it, gravel runways remain the simplest to maintain, the most eco-friendly, and the most realistic solution for northern operations.

"We've built a unique expertise over the years, and that approach is what drives our success. Trying to replicate another carrier's model would have been a mistake. This addition to our fleet reflects our know-how and our ability to deliver solutions tailored to our clients' needs." – Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation

This expertise is supported by complete vertical integration: most maintenance operations are handled internally at Nolinor's specialized facilities across the country. The company also owns the world's only active Boeing 737-200 flight simulator, located in Miami, providing customized training and high-quality standards for its crews. The result: an annual average on-time performance rate of 96%.

"It perfectly meets the needs of the mining sector, remote communities, and government missions. Its oversized cargo door, range, and payload capacity make it an unrivaled strategic tool." – Yves Bergeron, Vice President of Operations

Finally, expansion continues: another B737-200 is currently being prepared for reentry into service by the holiday season, and a ninth is planned to be acquired in 2026 to meet growing demand.

About Nolinor Aviation

Established in 1992, Nolinor Aviation specializes in charter flights transporting passengers and cargo to remote northern destinations. Renowned for its exceptional reliability, innovative solutions, and commitment to safety, Nolinor operates a diverse fleet, notably featuring the versatile Boeing 737-200, ideal for challenging gravel and ice runways. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com. Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

SOURCE Nolinor Aviation

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Karyane Boisjoli Desjardins from BDK(https://bdkagence.com/en/) | [email protected] | 514 236-0501.