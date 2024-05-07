MIRABEL, QC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In a strategic move set to redefine air transport within Canada's mining sector, Nolinor Aviation announces the establishment of a new secondary base in Edmonton, Alberta, slated to commence operations in June. This expansion represents a pivotal development in Nolinor's three-decade legacy, specifically designed to enhance operational reach in Western Canada and provide direct, efficient service to the mining projects across Nunavut.

Central to this initiative is the deployment of a Boeing 737-200 at the Edmonton base, an aircraft celebrated for its unparalleled versatility. Distinctively, the Boeing 737-200 is the only model certified by Boeing for gravel runway operations, offering unmatched flexibility in payload capacity and featuring an expanded cargo door to accommodate a broad spectrum of cargo sizes. This capability positions Nolinor to offer tailored air transport solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the mining industry.

Marco Prud'Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation, articulates the strategic rationale behind the Edmonton expansion: "Selecting a Boeing 737-200 to spearhead our operations in Edmonton aligns with our commitment to directly support the mining industry's logistical needs. By eliminating the necessity for technical stops, our direct service enhances our cargo capabilities and significantly augments our service portfolio for the entire region. This direct approach not only promises time savings but also amplifies our capacity to transport an increased volume of passengers and cargo to operational sites."

Furthermore, discussions with various mining entities are already underway, underscoring the industry's recognition of Nolinor's enhanced service offering. Nolinor has a longstanding presence in Yellowknife, where for over a decade, it has anchored its northern cargo operations. Incorporating Edmonton into its network is a strategic enhancement designed to optimize service delivery and expand coverage in response to the escalating demand for versatile and dependable air transport solutions.

This strategic expansion into Edmonton solidifies Nolinor's commitment to evolving its specialized service offerings. The new sub-base at Edmonton airport bolsters the company's role as a strategic hub for passenger and cargo transit, specifically to Nunavut, strengthening logistical support for the mining industry and improving connectivity across Canada's remote regions. This move reinforces Nolinor Aviation's dedication to delivering effective transport solutions and affirms its critical role in the nation's aviation and mining landscapes.

