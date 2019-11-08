Noah Stern and Ayal Twik of Moose Knuckles Canada named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Québec winner

"Noah and Ayal set out with an ambitious vision for Moose Knuckles Canada. They looked to the future and started behaving like the larger company they have become, without ever looking back," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "Their hard work and perseverance continues to pay off with Moose Knuckles Canada seeing unprecedented growth over the past few years."

From a modest start of 3 employees and an order book of 350 coats for a single Canadian customer, Noah and Ayal now employ over 200 people spread between offices in Montréal, Toronto, New York and Milan, and are carried by luxury retailers in more than 25 countries.

"Noah and Ayal paved their own way to the top of the outerwear market by never wavering on quality make and materials at a competitive price for their customers," says Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "Their unique perspective and style has built a strong brand and international success. We're proud to celebrate these two unstoppable entrepreneurs."

Noah and Ayal are also focused on meeting the highest quality and ethical sourcing standards in their industry. Their honourable approach to business extends to the community as well. They support numerous charities and distribute winter coats to shelters in Canada and United States.

What's next?

As the Québec region's EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year 2019, Noah Stern and Ayal Twik will compete with top entrepreneurs from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions for the national honour of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Canada, to be presented at a gala celebration on November 28, 2019 in Toronto. In June 2020, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 will move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

More information

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Québec category award recipients:

Business-to-Business

Bath Fitter Holdings | Montréal

Glenn Cotton



Business-to-Consumer

Moose Knuckles Canada | Montréal

Noah Stern and Ayal Twik



FinTech

Nuvei Technologies | Montréal

Philip Fayer



Accelerated growth (under 5 years)

Champion Iron Limited | Montréal

David Cataford and Michael O'Keeffe

Health / Life Science

GA International Inc. | Laval

George Ambartsoumian Ph.D., D.V.M.



Manufacturing

POLYCOR INC. | Québec

Patrick Perus



Real Estate / Construction

Burovision Inc. | Montréal

Alexandra Choquette and Renzo Fraraccio



Services

Andy Transport | Montréal

Andreea Crisan



Sustainability

Matt & Nat | Montréal

Manny Kohli

Technology

TECSYS Inc. | Montréal

Peter Brereton



Young Entrepreneur

MicroHabitat | Montréal

Orlane Panet



About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/ca/EOY

The 2019 Québec independent judging panel consists of Martin Deschênes, President and Founder, École d'Entrepreneurship de Beauce; Jacques Foisy, President and Managing Partner, Novacap; Jean-Yves Germain, Co-CEO, Groupe Germain; Brigitte Jalbert, President and CEO, Les Emballages Carrousel; Claudine Labelle, Founder and President, Fillactive; Constance Raymond, Vice-President, Outbox Technology; and Andrew Richardson, President, Targray.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Québec regional sponsors are Captivate Networks and NEXT Canada.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

For more information, please visit ey.com/ca.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: please contact: Camille Larivière, camille.lariviere@ca.ey.com, +1 514 879 8021; Victoria McQueen, victoria.mcqueen@ca.ey.com, +1 416 943 3141

