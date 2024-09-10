BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - No Frills® and MaxiMD, Canada's popular hard discount grocery retailers, are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Cricket Canada as its Official Grocery Partner.

"As Canada's fastest-growing sport, cricket has captured the hearts of many and brings communities together through the power of teamwork, passion and a shared love for the game," said Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies. "We look forward to working closely with Cricket Canada to bring customers and fans closer to the sport they love and ensuring our contributions make a meaningful and lasting impact."

This partnership establishes No Frills® as a key sponsor for select international matches organized by Cricket Canada on Canadian soil. The inaugural event under this new partnership will be the No Frills® T20 Cup, an international tri-nation T20 cricket series featuring Canada, Nepal, and Oman. Set to take place later this month at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Ontario; this series promises to deliver thrilling cricket action to fans across Canada and further elevate the sport's profile in North America.

Through this partnership, No Frills® and MaxiMD will support and invest in the growth of cricket in Canada. This includes a range of experiential activations in-store and at Cricket Canada events, as well as National Team matches.

Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Cricket Canada is thrilled to partner with iconic Canadian grocery brands that are so entrenched in the daily life of so many Canadians. No Frills® and MaxiMD share our commitment to community and accessibility. This exciting new partnership represents a significant step in our mission to not only enhance our National Teams and programs but also to grow the sport and help make cricket more accessible to Canadians from all walks of life."

Boundaries North, Cricket Canada's commercial growth partner, played a crucial role in securing this landmark partnership in conjunction with Rock Paper Scissors Media and highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership.

"We are committed to expanding the reach of cricket in Canada, and our partnership with No Frills® and MaxiMD is a testament to that mission" said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO Boundaries North. "This month, the No Frills® T20 Cup in King City is just the beginning of what we envision as a series of exciting opportunities to showcase the talent and passion for cricket across the country. By working together with No Frills® and MaxiMD, we are not only creating more platforms for athletes to compete but also bringing communities closer through the love of the game."

"RPS Media is pleased to be a part of the creation of this strategic partnership between two great organizations for the terrific sport of cricket in Canada. It's such a natural pairing" added Saurabh Wig, CEO of Rock Paper Scissors Media.

For more information on the No Frills® T20 Cup and to stay updated on ticket availability and match schedules, please visit Cricket Canada's official digital channels.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, Maxi (md) No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC Express™ and PC Financial®. The Company's loyalty program, PC Optimum™, has more than 16 million active members and is one of Canada's largest and best-loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

About Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

