Loblaw July Food Inflation report

TORONTO, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In June 2025, food prices in Canada rose by 2.8% compared to last year — a slower pace than the 3.3% increase seen last month but still higher than the headline inflation rate. The drop in fresh vegetable prices, which fell by 3.1%, helped ease cost pressure on grocery bills, with a welcome shift to more local produce as we head into the summer.

Loblaw has issued its July Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

