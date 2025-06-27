Loblaw Celebrates Buy Ontario, Buy Canadian Day

BRAMPTON, ON, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L), ("Loblaw" or the "Company"), Canada's food and pharmacy leader, is proud to mark Buy Ontario, Buy Canadian Day by reaffirming its commitment to local sourcing and economic investment across the country.

Proudly headquartered in Brampton, Loblaw has deep roots in Ontario, with more than 1,000 locations and over 70,000 colleagues across the province. Given the scale of its operations, Loblaw plays a key role in connecting customers with local products and small businesses from coast to coast. The Company's impact is significant:

Through its flagship Small Supplier Program, Loblaw is making it easier for almost 1,000 small Canada based businesses reach customers nationwide.

based businesses reach customers nationwide. In 2024, the Company purchased over $1 billion in produce from Canadian-owned and operated businesses. These partnerships help to bring fresher products to Ontario store shelves and promote investment in Canadian communities.

in produce from Canadian-owned and operated businesses. These partnerships help to bring fresher products to store shelves and promote investment in Canadian communities. In 2025 alone, Loblaw has onboarded more than 100 new Canadian suppliers, helping connect consumers with local businesses and the products they are seeking.

In March, Loblaw began to leverage the bold maple leaf symbol on thousands of products on store shelves to help customers identify products that are made or prepared in Canada .

"Loblaw's footprint in Ontario reflects a broader commitment to building a stronger Canadian economy," said Danni Peirce, Chief Sourcing Officer at Loblaw Companies Limited. "Buy Ontario Day/Buy Canadian is an opportunity to recognize the businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs who make that possible, and to celebrate the value of sourcing close to home."

Buy Ontario, Buy Canadian Day was established by the Province of Ontario to encourage Canadians to support local businesses and workers. At Loblaw, that support is year-round, in every aisle, every community, every day.

With a network of more than 2,800 locations and 220,000 colleagues and employees, Loblaw provides life's everyday essentials to Canadian families coast-to-coast. As such, Loblaw's prosperity is directly linked to the prosperity of the communities it serves. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company continued to progress against the two key pillars that underpin the Company's commitment to Canada's prosperity - fighting climate change and advancing social equity.

