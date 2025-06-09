No Backyard? No Problem! President's Choice® Brings Bookable Backyards to Toronto and Vancouver This Summer

One Backyard. Six Friends. Countless Summer Moments.

BRAMPTON, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As summer heats up, President's Choice® is partnering with Swimply to make outdoor entertaining accessible with the launch of Bookable Backyards, a unique seasonal experience in Toronto and Vancouver. For those lacking private outdoor space, PC® is offering the chance to reserve a well-equipped backyard for free with Swimply – the leading marketplace that connects people with unique outdoor spaces and experiences inviting Canadians to create the most epic summer memories.

From June 21 to July 6, adults (18+) in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Greater Vancouver Area (GVA) can book a private backyard haven for a 4-hour (1:00-5:00pm) time slot across three weekends. Imagine stepping into your own urban space: a backyard setup with a table, chairs, patio umbrella, entertainment, and of course, a selection of new and delicious PC® burgers, dips, chips, desserts, and sparkling beverages from the PC® Summer Insiders Report. Designed for groups of up to six people, the experience is further enhanced by on-site hosts dedicated to ensuring a perfect Canadian summer gathering.

"With PC® Bookable Backyards, we're making PC's vision 'Possible Lives Here' a reality," says Lindsay Cook, Head of Marketing for PC. "Summer is peak entertaining time in Canada, but not everyone has access to outdoor space to host an epic barbeque. With the help of Swimply, our goal is to remove some barriers and bring those coveted everyday summer experiences – grilling, relaxing outdoors with friends – to more people. We're here to help everyone create their own perfect summer story."

Bookable Backyards brings an unexpected way to create new possibilities for entertaining and social experiences to those who may not have the ideal space for it. By integrating seasonal offerings from the PC® Summer Insiders Report, Bookable Backyards invites guests to gather, grill, create unforgettable summer moments, and enjoy quintessential summer experiences, like firing up the grill and sharing mouthwatering eats, all without breaking the bank.

A partnership that began with 'Possible Lives Here' – a campaign that launched the President's Choice Masterbrand – Bookable Backyards is the latest collaboration between PC® and Zulu Alpha Kilo, showcasing how the PC® family of brands works together to improve the lives of Canadians.

"Bookable Backyards is a chance for condo-dwellers to enjoy the ultimate backyard BBQ experience. For President's Choice, it's an opportunity to connect with Canadians in an authentic way," says Brian Murray, Chief Creative Officer at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

"What excites us most about partnering with President's Choice is how naturally their Bookable Backyards campaign aligns with Swimply's mission to democratize access to outdoor spaces," says Bunim Laskin, Founder and CEO of Swimply. "Their vision of making backyard experiences accessible to urban Canadians mirrors our belief that everyone deserves the chance to create amazing memories in beautiful settings."

Bookable Backyard slots are released one week in advance for each weekend on a first-come, first-served basis, so book quickly! Canadians can head to pcinsidersreport.ca/bookable-backyards to book.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

About Zulu Alpha Kilo

We Fight Sameness. At Zulu Alpha Kilo (Z.A.K. for short), fighting sameness is not just our creative mission. It's why we exist. With offices in Toronto, New York and Vancouver, we're a full-service agency with 185 full-time people. Our agency's unique culture is passionate, entrepreneurial and fearless in the pursuit of groundbreaking ideas. Launched in 2008, Z.A.K. has built a reputation as an industry outlier and one of the most respected independent agencies in the world creating innovative ideas for our clients that include: Subaru Canada, President's Choice, Booking.com Bell, Interac, Harry's, Destination BC, and AGO. For three years running, Fast Company has recognized our work in their World Changing Ideas issue and in 2024 Z.A.K. made Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

About Swimply

Founded in 2019, Swimply is a marketplace that connects owners of underutilized private amenities like pools and sports courts with people seeking to gather, engage in activities, and enjoy local amenities. The company is trailblazing the experiential-based sharing category and creating an entirely new income stream for property owners with spaces that are otherwise used sparingly. For users, Swimply is disrupting the market and providing an option for individuals who may not have access to certain facilities or amenities. For more details and to book your own local escape, visit www.swimply.com.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations

Media inquiries: [email protected]