Nibinamik First Nation upgrades their Diesel Generating Station

OTTAWA, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Reliable energy infrastructure is essential to support the growth and long-term goals of communities. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations to invest in reliable energy to ensure First Nations communities have the critical infrastructure they need.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced an investment of $2,369,381 for the purchase and installation of two new diesel generating units for Nibinamik First Nation. Both units were delivered to the remote First Nation over the 2019-2020 winter road.

Nibinamik First Nation currently relies on a diesel generating system to meet its electricity needs. The two new generators will replace ageing infrastructure to provide the 105 homes in the community and other essential infrastructure with reliable energy, which will have a significant impact on the lives of community members.

Improved energy capacity in Nibinamik First Nation will help the community grow, create better economic development opportunities, and support planning for the development of new housing and other community infrastructure.

"The new generators in Nibinamik First Nation will provide reliable electricity to their homes and allow for future community growth and better economic development opportunities. We will continue to work with Indigenous communities to co-develop distinctions-based infrastructure plans that will address their critical needs, including clean energy infrastructure, as Canada moves towards a cleaner and greener future."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are excited to be moving forward with the required work at the power plant to meet the current needs of our community. This upgrade will provide my community with access to reliable power and will help to ensure the sustainability of our infrastructural needs. It is imperative that a long-term solution is collaboratively developed to ensure that future generations have the best quality of life."

Chief Sheldon Oskineegish

Nibinamik First Nation

Canada is working in partnership with First Nations communities to invest in building and upgrading on-reserve infrastructure that supports the well-being of their residents. This project will support continued growth of the community.

is working in partnership with First Nations communities to invest in building and upgrading on-reserve infrastructure that supports the well-being of their residents. This project will support continued growth of the community. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) approved $900,000 in 2019-2020 for Nibinamik to purchase two new diesel generators including a 725 kilowatt (kw) unit and 545 kw unit. The detailed design for the generator installations was also funded under this project.

in 2019-2020 for Nibinamik to purchase two new diesel generators including a 725 kilowatt (kw) unit and 545 kw unit. The detailed design for the generator installations was also funded under this project. On June 2, 2020 , ISC approved $1,469,381 for the construction phase of a project to have both of the new generator units installed and hooked up to the diesel generating station. Work is scheduled to begin immediately with the project expected to be complete by fall 2020.

