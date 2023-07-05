MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Regarding Meta's decision to block all Canadian journalistic content on its platforms to protest against the Online News Act (Bill C-18) and avoid paying media outlets their fair share, Quebecor states:

"This high-handed decision is an abuse of Meta's dominant position, particularly in the Canadian online advertising market, and violates the basic tenets of any society that believes in the importance of reliable, trustworthy news coverage for a healthy democracy.

"Any move by Meta to circumvent Canadian law, block news for its users or discriminate against Canadian media content on its platforms, through its algorithms or otherwise, cannot be tolerated.

"In view of Meta's categorical refusal to enter into negotiations, Quebecor announces that, effective immediately and until further notice, it is withdrawing all advertising by its subsidiaries and business units from Facebook and Instagram.

"Quebecor also calls on businesses, governments and institutions to make clear their disagreement with Meta's affront to public policy and the news media through their advertising placement choices."

About Quebecor Inc.

Quebecor Inc., a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best–performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high–quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec–based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A), (TSX: QBR.B), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebecor Media Inc., employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Quebecor, 514-380-4572, [email protected]