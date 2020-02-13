New water treatment plant in Lac Seul First Nation ends 17-year-long drinking water advisory

LAC SEUL, TREATY 3 TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and First Nations communities are working in partnership to improve water infrastructure on reserves and support access to safe, clean and reliable drinking water.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, together with Chief Derek Maud and the community of Lac Seul First Nation, celebrated the grand opening of the new water treatment plant in Kejick Bay. The new plant ended a drinking water advisory in place for 17 years.

The new facility provides clean and reliable drinking water and improved fire protection to approximately 350 residents and eight community buildings. The plant meets current federal and provincial drinking water regulations and was designed to allow for future expansion. The existing water treatment plant has been decommissioned.

Indigenous Services Canada invested approximately $4.7 million in support of this project.

"Congratulations to Chief Maud and the entire community of Lac Seul First Nation. The completion of this water treatment facility marks a major milestone for the residents of Kejick Bay. This achievement is cause for celebration, as we work together to create positive change for the health and safety of all community members. We are pleased to have partnered with you on such an important project."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This has been a long and difficult process; however, I am thrilled that the new water treatment plant at Kejick Bay is complete, and that after 17 years members can drink safe, clean water straight from the tap. Thank you to our members for their patience, and to the elders and leadership for your support during this important project."

Chief E. Derek Maud

Lac Seul First Nation

Quick Facts

Lac Seul First Nation is located approximately 40 kilometres west of Sioux Lookout . The First Nation is divided into three communities: Frenchman's Head, Kejick Bay, and Whitefish Bay.

is located approximately 40 kilometres west of . The First Nation is divided into three communities: Frenchman's Head, Kejick Bay, and Whitefish Bay. The Small Communities Fund (SCF) delivered through Infrastructure Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure provided more than $3.6 million toward this project.

toward this project. Budgets 2016 through 2019 commit an additional $2.19 billion through to 2020-2021 toward water and wastewater infrastructure and end long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves. Between November 2015 and February 2020 , 88 long-term advisories have been lifted.

through to 2020-2021 toward water and wastewater infrastructure and end long-term drinking water advisories on public systems on reserves. Between and , 88 long-term advisories have been lifted. In total, 574 water and wastewater projects have been initiated or completed since Budget 2016. These projects include new, upgraded or repaired infrastructure, as well as feasibility and design studies to ensure First Nations have the right infrastructure systems in place for growing communities. To date, 265 projects have been completed and another 309 are underway, benefitting 606 First Nations communities across the country.

