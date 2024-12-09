MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce the launch of the Requests for Qualification (RFQ) for locomotives and cars to replace its Long-Distance, Regional and Remote (LDRR) fleet. These RFQs mark the first phase of this transformative project as VIA Rail seeks a supplier for this new fleet that will deliver a modern, comfortable, accessible, and sustainable travel experience, and contribute to building a more connected Canada. This means that in a decade, all VIA Rail trains will be replaced across the country.

"We are thrilled to launch the Requests for Qualification for our pan-Canadian fleet, a key step in VIA Rail's ongoing transformation," said Mario Péloquin, VIA Rail's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone, made possible by the Government of Canada's commitment, ensures we can maintain coast-to-coast services, continue to connect communities, and inspire more Canadians to choose passenger rail. These new trains are central to our vision of offering a modern, accessible, and sustainable travel experience for all regions of Canada."

A Historic Investment in Canada's Passenger Rail Services

The replacement of the pan-Canadian fleet is a symbol of VIA Rail's new era. Announced as part of the 2024 Federal Budget, it is the latest and most significant in a series of investments in the transformation of VIA Rail and the future of passenger rail services in Canada. Building on the successful entry into service of VIA Rail's new Corridor fleet, this marks the first time in the Corporation's history that a new fleet will be deployed across the entire country, ensuring an unparalleled level of service and connectivity for Canadians and tourists alike.

Highlights and Benefits of the New Pan-Canadian Fleet Include:

Accessibility : Designed to meet the highest accessibility standards, the new trains will provide a seamless travel experience for passengers of all abilities.

: Designed to meet the highest accessibility standards, the new trains will provide a seamless travel experience for passengers of all abilities. Comfort and Innovation : Featuring nine different types of cars, the fleet will offer enhanced comfort and modern amenities, setting a new benchmark for passenger rail services worldwide.

: Featuring nine different types of cars, the fleet will offer enhanced comfort and modern amenities, setting a new benchmark for passenger rail services worldwide. Sustainability : The new fleet underscores VIA Rail's commitment to sustainability, reducing the environmental impact of rail travel while connecting communities across Canada .

: The new fleet underscores VIA Rail's commitment to sustainability, reducing the environmental impact of rail travel while connecting communities across . Rail as an Essential Service : This new fleet will allow VIA Rail to continue to provide essential connections for many remote and Indigenous communities.

: This new fleet will allow VIA Rail to continue to provide essential connections for many remote and Indigenous communities. Economic Impact : Boosting regional economies and supporting tourism by providing a world-class travel option across Canada .

: Boosting regional economies and supporting tourism by providing a world-class travel option across . National Connection: Continuing to unite communities from coast to coast to coast, reaffirming rail as a vital part of Canada's national transportation infrastructure.

This project is a cornerstone of VIA Rail's 2030 strategic plan, VIAction 2030, which aims to make VIA Rail a best-in-class operator in North America and a leader in integrated mobility at the heart of the passenger journey in Canada. For more information about VIA Rail's pan-Canadian fleet program, follow this link to access the media kit : https://we.tl/t-tsoQedlutN

