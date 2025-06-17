80% of Canadians have used AI within the last year; confidence in AI decision-making nearly doubles when human supervision is present

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TELUS launched its second annual AI Report, Human-centric AI: Perspectives on trust and the future of AI . The new study shares insights captured from over 5,500 respondents, with specific focus given to engaging with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and other underrepresented* groups, about their perspectives on artificial intelligence (AI). The report reveals the impact of this rapidly advancing technology, with its great potential for positive social impact. The findings show that trust and human oversight are required to bridge AI's promise and its acceptance by the public: confidence in AI decision-making nearly doubles when human supervision is present, especially in high stakes areas like healthcare.

"Our research clearly shows that trust isn't optional—it's fundamental to the social license required to unlock AI's full potential to do good," says Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "While Canadians are actively embracing AI in their daily lives, they're telling us that trust must be earned through meaningful human oversight, robust safeguards, and transparent practices. It is trust that will determine how far and how fast we can go."

Key findings include:

80% of respondents have used AI in the past year, with 74% believing it has improved how they complete their daily tasks

24% of respondents use AI for personal activities daily

88% of respondents agree AI should be government regulated, with 41% suggesting the government should be responsible for regulatory oversight

Roughly half of respondents (54%) believe AI can improve their quality of life, while 57% think risks outweigh benefits

Comfort with AI making healthcare-based decisions nearly doubles when supervised by a human, jumping from 35% (unsupervised) to 61% (supervised)

1% of respondents agree that they trust AI systems to work independently, without human oversight

Trust in technology: A critical factor

This study highlights the need for trust in successful AI adoption, and provides evidence that organizations should take steps to ensure their use of data and technology is safe and accountable, human-centric and beneficial, respectful and fair, and transparent. Respondents indicated that regular audits by human experts, third-party validation, and compliance with ethical standards would increase their trust in AI, particularly in healthcare contexts.

AI in healthcare: Opportunities for impact

The healthcare sector emerges as a particularly promising area for AI implementation, with respondents expressing optimism about its potential benefits. The study reveals the majority of respondents were comfortable with AI being used in healthcare contexts, such as diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, remote monitoring, and prediction of health risks where AI is a tool and not a replacement for a physician. However, this acceptance comes with clear conditions: lack of humanity and empathy is the top concern around the use of AI in healthcare, with 88% of respondents saying AI outputs in healthcare should always be vetted by humans.

Literacy: Empowering our data citizens

Data literacy is increasingly crucial as AI becomes more embedded in daily life, with the study revealing that understanding and critically assessing AI are essential skills for navigating our digital future. The research shows that while 80% of respondents have used AI in the past year, only half believe they have a good understanding of what AI is, and just 38% feel confident explaining its benefits and limitations. The study also revealed disparities in AI literacy and comfort levels across different demographics:

Youth (12-18) are confident in their AI knowledge (73%)

Respondents with low income are less likely to be familiar with AI and its current applications (56%)

Only 34% of respondents feel they currently know which products and services incorporate AI

This literacy gap has real implications. For example, 37% of respondents who express discomfort with AI in healthcare admit they don't know why they feel that way, suggesting that improved understanding of AI technology could help address their concern while enabling more informed decision-making. The findings emphasize that being AI literate isn't just about technical knowledge—it's about empowering people to respond appropriately to new challenges and opportunities presented by these tools.

Canadian leadership in AI

TELUS has been at the forefront of human-centric technology innovation since long before the rapid proliferation of AI, leading by example and continuously evolving its practices to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers and communities.TELUS' generative AI (GenAI) customer support tool made history by becoming the first in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1). It was also the first telecom to sign a voluntary AI code of conduct introduced by the Canadian federal government, and has won several international awards for its work, including the Responsible AI Institute's Outstanding Organization prize. TELUS participates in many international forums to influence the development of sustainable data and technology practices, including joining the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), acting as a member of the Canadian delegation for G7 Business, and forming a strategic partnership with Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, for example.

In March 2025, TELUS announced the launch of its Sovereign AI Factory — a secure, scalable and high-performance AI compute facility to support Canadian businesses and economy, and drive our nation's AI future. By prioritizing trust, TELUS aims to create a future where everyone can confidently embrace the benefits of technology.

To access the 2025 RAI Report and learn more about TELUS' approach to responsible AI, visit telus.com/responsibleAI .

About the study

The research was conducted from December 11, 2024, to January 9, 2025, through Canadian market research group Leger , including representative samples across age, gender, and region, with additional representation* from racialized groups, Black women, older Canadians, new Canadians, youth, people with physical disabilities, and the LGBTQ2S+ community and Indigenous Peoples. As part of our study, TELUS co-hosted workshops with Two Worlds Consulting to engage with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

*According to the Government of Canada's mandate on research design , "underrepresentation refers generally to groups or individuals from groups who, due to both formal and legal restrictions and to systemic barriers, have lacked access to full participation in a given organization, community or discipline."

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company. For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Contact:

Emily Piccinin

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.