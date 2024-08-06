CED supports economic development in all Quebec regions by paying particular attention to those grappling with economic difficulties.

The full and meaningful participation of all Quebec regions in inclusive, sustainable growth is important for our economy. Since they do not all have the same assets or challenges, this must be taken into account in supporting their economic development.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced the launch by CED of a new funding approach in Quebec's eight most economically vulnerable regional county municipalities (RCMs). These RCMs will now benefit from new flexible program conditions from CED, which will be able to expand the types of support offered to SMEs and NPOs, while also adapting its guidance to the economic challenges specific to the reality of each RCM.

The eight RCMs are the Kativik Regional Government, MRC Avignon, MRC de La Haute-Gaspésie, MRC La Tuque, MRC de La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, MRC du Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent, MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de Pontiac.

This temporary three-year initiative (2024‑2027) will help Quebec's economically vulnerable RCMs to implement promising projects by businesses and organizations that will create local economic benefits and enhance their long‑term economic development potential.

"Our government has a mission to guide the country's businesses and regions into the economy of tomorrow and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why CED wants to go further in its approach by paying particular attention to the RCMs in Quebec that are the most vulnerable economically. Assisting them in the development of their economic assets will help ensure more inclusive growth to the benefit of every community in Quebec."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.





CED targets the needs of each region through strategic investments, thanks in particular to its economic development indicator. CED uses this indicator as a basis for adapting its actions in light of the growth potential of Quebec's RCMs, considering the economic advantages they enjoy and their ability to draw on them.





CED already adapts its support based on each region's growth potential by providing flexible conditions to the 75 RCMs in Quebec with weak growth potential.





with weak growth potential. To go even further in its mandate, CED is now offering to the eight most economically vulnerable RCMs, which figure among the 75 RCMs with weak growth potential, additional flexibility to expand the types of assistance available and projects supported.

