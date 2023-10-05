TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A new Sunwing Vacations survey has unveiled how Canadians choose to maximize their time on vacation and define their vacation personas, with over one-quarter (27%) considering themselves "max relaxers" who like to lay low and relax while on vacation. Similarly, another quarter (28%) describe themselves as "reserved vacationers" who tend to keep to themself and/or their travelling companions. On the other hand, over one-fifth (22%) liken themselves to "adventure hunters" who enjoy exploring new, fun activities on their vacations. Of particular note: this figure increases to one-third (34%) among younger Canadians between 18-34 years of age.

Meanwhile, 12% of Canadians consider themselves "sun-seekers" who love nothing more than soaking up the sunshine on holiday, while one-in-ten (9%) consider themselves "social butterflies" who relish meeting new people, socializing and talking to fellow vacation-goers. The survey was conducted in both English and French between September 22-25, 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 1,504 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid forum.

"Our research shows us that there are distinct personas that define how Canadians like to travel. While unplugging from daily life, dialling up the relaxation and spending time with their travelling companions is high on many Canadians' wish lists, an equal number of Canadians are keen to amp up the adventure and try out new experiences," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group. "No matter their vacation persona, Canadians can get more value out of their well-deserved time off with Sunwing Vacations. By saving on their total vacation package, they can spend more time in destination doing what they love – whether that's laying out by the pool in Punta Cana or zip-lining over the treetops in Mexico or Costa Rica – and maximizing every minute that they're in destination."

Among Canadians who intend to travel to a sun destination in the upcoming year, approximately one-third (30%) said they will maximize their time in destination by working on their tan by the beach or pool, while one-fifth respectively intend to indulge at on-site restaurants (20%) or head off of the resort property for fun adventures (19%).

As for who they intend to travel with on their next sun vacation, half (53%) of survey respondents indicated that they plan to travel with their partner or significant other, while one-quarter (28%) will travel with family members including their children or parents. Another 12% plan to travel with friends, while less than one in ten (7%) indicated they will be travelling solo.

In addition, when asked what the most important factor is when booking a sun vacation, nearly half (45%) of those likely to travel say overall value for the money paid is their top consideration. This is followed by the safety and reputation of the destination, cited by over one-quarter (28%) as being the most important consideration.

Canadians looking to go all in on their vacation and unleash their own vacation personas can take advantage of great deals during Sunwing Vacations' All In on Sun Sale, on now. Canadians can save up to $800 per pair when they book by November 5, 2023 for travel between November 1, 2023 and March 24, 2024.* Plus, those looking to have some more fun and adventure in destination can secure up to 25% off select excursions through NexusTours.

