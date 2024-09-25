All inclusive travel a popular choice for Canadians for its upfront pricing, with leading vacation provider Sunwing showcasing unbeatable value on sun travel

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Travel intent remains strong among Canadians, despite economic headwinds like inflation, with nearly two-thirds (61%) of the population planning to travel internationally on a vacation in the next year and over half (55%) of those likely to consider an all inclusive vacation package, according to a new survey from Sunwing Vacations.

New survey reveals that Canadian travel intent remains strong, with savvy Canadians implementing smart saving and spending techniques to make their dream vacations a reality. (CNW Group/Sunwing Vacations Inc.)

While concerns about rising travel and vacation prices due to inflation is cited as a key concern for the vast majority (88%) of Canadians, among those planning to travel internationally, 85% say their travel budget is either the same or has increased since last year, with only 15% indicating their travel budgets have decreased.

Canadians are taking a savvy approach to travel, with the following saving strategies ranking among their top three financial and budgeting techniques: travelling during off-peak seasons (60%), booking in advance to take advantage of early booking rates (56%), looking for all inclusive vacation deals which include one upfront price that covers the full cost of the vacation (39%) and setting up a vacation fund (39%).

"Canadians are savvy in how they spend their money, looking for the most value on their purchases and, as our research confirms, travel is no exception," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer for Sunwing Vacations Group. "Quality time on vacation is a top priority for Canadians and their families, even in the current economy, and they are willing to make trade-offs to turn their dream vacations into reality. They also know there is real value in booking an all inclusive package thanks to transparent, upfront pricing. At Sunwing Vacations, we are incredibly pleased to make sun travel more accessible, with preferred rates from hotel partners, special booking incentives and perks, and with no hidden costs, helping us deliver an exceptional customer experience at unbeatable value."

Additional survey insights include:

Residents of British Columbia are the most likely to travel internationally in the next year (73%)

are the most likely to travel internationally in the next year (73%) 39% of households earning under $50,000 per year are likely to travel in the next 12 months, and this figure increases to 74% among households earning $100,000 or more per year

per year are likely to travel in the next 12 months, and this figure increases to 74% among households earning or more per year Québec residents are incredibly value-oriented, with 84% seeking not to overpay for their vacations (compared to the national average of 78%)

Canadians looking to save for their upcoming vacations are willing to make small lifestyle trade-offs in the lead-up to their vacations, including cooking more meals at home (86%), buying fewer non-essential items (80%) and shopping for sales or using coupons (80%)

The top perks or motivators that would increase likelihood of booking all inclusive are: complimentary room upgrades (the top motivator for 21% of respondents), free checked bags (17%) and the opportunity to book add-ons like off-resort experiences at a discounted price (14%)

Survey Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Sunwing Vacations from August 9-13, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,512 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.10 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

