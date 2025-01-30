New survey reveals nearly 4 in 10 workers planning a job change in first half of 2025

Report reveals key factors behind both worker job search plans and job satisfaction, and how employers can avoid common hiring pitfalls

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals that 38 per cent of professionals have either started or are planning to start searching for a new job in the first half of this year, down from half in July 2024. An additional 39 per cent say they are open to a new role if the right opportunity arises.

Top Factors Contributing to Job Search Plans

Once again, salary takes the lead as the main factor influencing job search plans. The top reasons workers cited for wanting a new position are:

A higher salary (41%)

Better perks and benefits (31%)

More remote flexibility than what their company offers (27%)

Greater professional development opportunities (20%)

Why Other Workers are Still Staying Put

When asked what influences their decision to stay with an employer, professionals pointed to a competitive salary with regular merit increases (74 per cent), fair and reasonable workloads and expectations (70 per cent), opportunities for career advancement and supportive managers (tied at 69 per cent), positive work and team cultures (68 per cent), and flexibility in when and where they work (66 per cent) as the driving factors.

"While many professionals right now are still interested in pursuing new roles, the decrease in active job seeking may lead to increasing hiring challenges for the nearly half of businesses planning to expand their workforce in 2025," said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "Employers will need to focus on strategies that help them find the right talent, promote a smooth hiring process, and attract skilled workers to new roles."

Worker Confidence Remains High

While job search plans have normalized from pandemic-era levels of heightened optimism, most workers (94 per cent) are confident in their skills and abilities, and 73 per cent of those reported learning new skills in the past 12 months. In addition, 72 per cent of workers said that they are confident they could find a new job if they needed to or were interested.

Avoid Common Pitfalls When Hiring

Professionals said the biggest obstacles they face when job hunting are making their resumes stand out (70 per cent), identifying jobs that align with their skill sets, experiences and career goals (68 per cent), finding the time to search and apply for jobs and knowing when to follow up with the hiring manager/recruiter (tied at 55 per cent).

The study also highlighted potential red flags that can deter workers from applying to open positions, including:

No salary range in the job description (42%)

Vague or unreasonable job responsibilities, reporting lines and career path (35%)

Poor communication with the hiring manager or recruiter (33%)

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in December 2024. It includes responses from 1,500 professionals aged 18 and over across Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada Inc.

Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, [email protected]