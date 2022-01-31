NEW SCRIPTED SERIES AND TOP-RATED RETURNING HITS JOIN GLOBAL'S 2022 MIDSEASON LINEUP

Renée Zellweger Makes her Broadcast TV Debut, Alongside Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer in True Crime Limited Series The Thing About Pam March 8

#1 Reality Series Survivor Returns March 9 and Fall's #2 Show 9-1-1 Is Back March 21

Pete Holmes Leads in New Comedy How We Roll March 31

Landmark Season 10 of Big Brother Canada Returns This March

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - With spring fast-approaching, today, Global announced the network's upcoming midseason lineup featuring the return of two of Fall 2021's Top 3 shows, Survivor Season 42 (premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) and 9-1-1 Season 5 (returns March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT). New series also join Global's schedule including hotly anticipated true crime limited series The Thing About Pam (premieres Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) and new comedy How We Roll (premieres Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT). Also coming up this March, the 10th season of homegrown, reality hit Big Brother Canada with an all new season of drama.

"Whether it's the most-watched reality shows or the most-anticipated new scripted series based on real events, Global's content will have audiences talking this March," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "From the return of ratings juggernauts Survivor and Big Brother Canada to star-studded series premieres The Thing About Pam and How We Roll, Global is home to the shows that will be making headlines this spring."

Beginning this Wednesday, Celebrity Big Brother returns for a third season February 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a group of celebrities including two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, former Real Housewives Cynthia Bailey and Teddi Mellencamp, and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan among others living together in the Big Brother house. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Following the premiere, Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, February 23.

Then, Global's latest winter additions, Good Sam, Abbott Elementary and I Can See Your Voice all continue with new episodes alongside Fall 2021's Top 20 breakout new drama series NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International, and #1 new comedy Ghosts. In addition, blockbusters like NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted , New Amsterdam, The Equalizer and more complete Global's upcoming primetime offering. Lastly, stay tuned for many exciting announcements about reality juggernaut Big Brother Canada as Season 10 approaches.

Global's new midseason shows and award-winning lineup of returning hit series are also all available to stream anytime on STACKTV, GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

NEW MIDSEASON SERIES

This March, Global is the Canadian home to limited series The Thing About Pam, based on the hard-to-believe, real-life story that became a worldwide true-crime phenomenon. Starring two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger who will make her broadcast TV debut as both executive producer and star alongside Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer, the six-episode straight-to-series order is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. Jenny Klein is showrunner and executive producer of the series based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ's conviction, although he insisted he didn't kill her. He was later exonerated. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, played by Zellweger.

The series stars Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt.

The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Renée Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein (showrunner), Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessica Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. will produce.

Then, based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll is a new scripted comedy series which stars comedian Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances: no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right – the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving "OK" from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes); the unfaltering support of Archie (Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of "Archie's Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry"; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen (Julie White); and the encouragement of his son, Sam (Mason Wells). It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he's taking his second shot, and it's 300 or bust.

How We Roll is produced by CBS Studios. Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d'Arcy James are the executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot. Distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

