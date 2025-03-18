GLOBAL GREENLIGHTS PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST, NEW CANADIAN ORIGINAL SERIES FROM LIONSGATE CANADA AND PILLER/SEGAN

Canadian Stars Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson to Reprise Their Roles of Matt Shade and Angie Everett in Private Eyes Spinoff

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced it has greenlit a new Canadian original scripted series Private Eyes West Coast, a spinoff of the iconic and hugely popular Global Original Private Eyes, which aired on the network for five seasons from 2016-2021. Starring Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson, reprising their roles as Matt Shade and Angie Everett, the series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan.

Summer on the west coast has never been hotter as viewers will find Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) leading surprisingly different lives in Victoria, B.C. With a group of new friends, and fresh faces to help them, TV's favourite PIs adapt to a whole new world of cases in this vibrant west coast spinoff of Private Eyes.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Private Eyes West Coast spinoff, bringing Matt Shade back to the screen," said Jason Priestley, series co-lead. "The Private Eyes series has been such a global success thanks to our incredible partners and talented teams at Corus, Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, and I can't wait for our audiences to see what surprises our new world has in store."

"This marks the first time Corus has greenlit a spinoff of one of our homegrown scripted series," said Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. "Private Eyes resonated so deeply with viewers at home and abroad, and alongside our valued production partners, we're so excited to see Shade and Angie now on the beautiful coast of British Columbia."



"We're delighted to reunite with Corus and Piller/Segan for Private Eyes West Coast and bring back the talented acting duo of Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson," said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Television, Lionsgate Canada. "We can't wait to reveal the surprises we have in store for audiences in this highly anticipated new series."

Additional information including casting, start of production and storyline details for Private Eyes West Coast will be announced at a later date.

The series comes from Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, with Lionsgate Television managing international distribution. Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan are acclaimed producers of commercially exciting premium television programming spanning the past thirty years including, in addition to Private Eyes, Wild Cards (CBC, The CW), adaptations of Stephen King's novels Haven (Syfy) and The Dead Zone (USA Network) and ABC Family's Greek and Wildfire. Corus Entertainment is the commissioning broadcaster with Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios, and Lynne Carter, Director, Original Programming, overseeing the production.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 30 specialty television services, 37 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is also an internationally-renowned content creator, producer and distributor as well as the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Lionsgate Canada

Lionsgate Canada is a talent-driven leader in entertainment production and distribution, serving Canadian and global audiences with award-winning content and a massive film and television library. The studio has a rich legacy of producing high-quality Canadian content for the domestic market and audiences around the world. From blockbusters to hidden gems, Lionsgate Canada also distributes fan-favourite content across a vast catalogue, including a diverse portfolio of Quebec films via Les Films Séville.

About Piller/Segan

Piller/Segan is a globally recognized production company based in Toronto and Los Angeles, founded by critically acclaimed producers Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan. Together they have produced hundreds of hours of award-winning programming, which have been translated into 30 languages for 186 countries worldwide. Their projects span multiple seasons, attract a devoted fanbase, and garner prestigious industry-wide recognitions including CSA, Emmy, GLAAD, Humanitas, Peabody, and Saturn Awards. Piller/Segan's notable television credits include Wild Cards (CBC, CW), Private Eyes (Global, ION), adaptations of Stephen King's novels Haven (Syfy) and The Dead Zone (USA Network), and ABC Family's Greek and Wildfire. Additional credits include feature film Sexy Evil Genius, distributed by Lionsgate, and Lifetime's Sea Change.

