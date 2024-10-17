New school funding to provide successful career pathways for Piikani Nation youth

CALGARY, TREATY 7 TERRITORY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Schools are often the cornerstone of First Nations communities, providing students with a safe place to learn and grow and acting as a gathering place for community events and cultural activities. Chief Troy Knowlton, Piikani Nation leadership, along with Indigenous Services Canada Minister, the Honourable Patty Hajdu and the Peigan Board of Education Society announced today the new and enhanced education facilities at Piikani Nation so that youth have the tools they need to learn.

Minister Hajdu and community leaders announced funding today for the new school to be built in the First Nation. This new school will be a place for 600 students from kindergarten to grade 12 to learn, grow and form connections.

The existing school was initially constructed over 60 years ago, and parts of the aging facility are no longer suitable for repair. This project reaffirms the ongoing work of the Government of Canada to support essential infrastructure in Indigenous communities and to ensure that all children on reserve have access to high-quality, culturally appropriate education.

With an investment from Indigenous Services Canada, the new school will allow students who attend school off reserve to access education that is culturally appropriate, with distinctly Blackfoot programs, and provides spaces that better meet the needs of the community and its youth.

Quotes

"This project represents the Piikani Nation's commitment to their youth and future generations. Investing in education is investing in each child's potential. I look forward to seeing the completion of the school and the student success to follow."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Today is a monumental day in the history of our Piikani Nation. The announcement of our new school build is a result of the cumulative efforts by dedicated people who had a dream, and determination to make it a reality. I am honoured to have been able to play a part in this process. This project will stimulate the economy of the Peigan Nation, creating jobs and opportunities for all my peoples. This school will also create great learning opportunities for our students in a modern facility with all the amenities for a bright future ahead."

Troy Knowlton

Chief of Piikani Nation

"We, the Peigan Board of Education Society Board Trustees (PBOES), are elated for the future generations of Piikani Nation children and all students who attend Piikani Nation Schools on campus. Special acknowledgements to the PBOES technical working group for their hard work in making this dream possible. I also wish to extend the utmost gratitude to the community ff supporting this initiative, as well as past and present Peigan Board of Education Society trustees and Piikani Nation Chief and Council.

Dr. Beatrice Little Mustache

Chair, Peigan Board of Education Society (PBOES)

"Education has always been important to the Piikani way of life, in the past and the present, as well as the future. This new school will provide opportunities to educate our children and our community. It will also provide opportunities for the people we serve, with short-term construction jobs and long-term employment positions in the field of education delivery, for those who wish to seek careers as educators and or support staff.

"We had a vision that started with a feasibility study being carried out many years ago, knowing our community wished for a new modern school. Through hard work, dedication and perseverance in both our educational and political efforts, this is a dream come true. It is an achievement we can celebrate together.

"The design and concept of the new school will be the focal point for both education and the community for years to come. It will also serve as a significant role in the foundation of the Piikani Nation. This is a win for the Piikani Nation, but most of all, a win for the children and future generations. We always say: Our children are our future."

Wesley Crow Shoe

Piikani Nation councillor and Peigan Board of Education Society trustee

Quick facts

Piikani Nation is located 60 KM west of the City of Lethbridge and a part of Treaty 7.

and a part of Treaty 7. There are approximately 3,800 registered members with about 60% living on reserve.

Planning for the new school began in 2017.

Since 2016 and as of June 30 , 2024, ISC has invested $2.18 billion of targeted funds to support 320 school-related infrastructure projects. These projects will result in the construction or renovation of 232 schools, benefitting approximately 38,000 students, 150 of which are complete.

Associated links

Piikani Nation

Peigan Board of Education Society

Virtual tour of the new school

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]