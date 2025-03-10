OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Housing Council (NHC) has released a new report entitled Scaling-Up the Non-Market Housing Sector in Canada .

The report was submitted to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and underscores the need for a larger non-market housing sector to tackle Canada's housing crisis and restore affordability.

Non-market housing refers to permanent, rental housing owned and managed by a non-profit organisation, a co-operative, an URN (Urban, Rural, Northern) Indigenous provider or a municipal or provincial government. As well as more affordable rents and a lower cost of living, non-market housing has been shown to drive improvements in employment, health, education and productivity.

The report calls for Canada to at least double its stock of non-market housing, from 3.5% of the housing system to 7% - the average level found in other high-income countries in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). An increase of this size would provide 576,625 more Canadian households with a secure and affordable home.

Setting out the policy changes that could underpin the growth of the non-market housing sector, the report calls for a shift in perspectives, from viewing non-market housing as a 'nice to have', towards recognising it as essential infrastructure, without which our communities cannot function effectively.

Recommendations:

Provide long-term, predictable contribution funding and low-cost financing to build, acquire and preserve non-market housing.

Ensure the availability of rental assistance to low-income households.

Incentivise scale, amalgamation and aggregation in the non-market housing sector, while seeking to supplement government funding with additional sources of funding.

Quote:

"This report highlights the need for long-term, predictable funding for non-market housing. For Canada to course correct, a federally orchestrated policy shift is required. It will not be enough to simply fund a few more projects. Doing more of what we have been doing for 25 years will not respond to the need. Rather, a well-planned effort that invests in the supply and maintenance of non-market housing will have a ripple effect in the entire housing sector producing a corresponding return that will impact the broader Canadian economy. After all, when people have a permanent place to call home they are typically both healthy and productive."

Sam Watts, Chair of the Working Group on Scaling-Up Non-Market Housing in Canada

Quick Facts:

The NHC established a working group to prepare this report as advice for the Government of Canada in response to a letter from Minister Fraser to Tim Richter , the Co-Chair of the NHC.

in response to a letter from Minister Fraser to , the Co-Chair of the NHC. The NHC's three previous reports, as well as the first Review Panel, all recommended scaling-up the non-market housing sector as a way to secure better housing outcomes for Canadians.

The report was developed through consultations with leaders in the non-market housing sector with experience developing and managing housing. The working group asked what their organisations need to flourish and how they would change the system to scale-up the non-market housing sector.

The working group also examined the non-market housing sector in countries that excel in this area. At 3.5%, Canada's non-market housing sector makes up a smaller proportion of the housing system than it did in the 1990s (6%). Additionally, Canada's non-market sector is far smaller than in other countries such as the UK (16%), France (17%), Denmark (20%) and Austria (23%).

non-market housing sector makes up a smaller proportion of the housing system than it did in the 1990s (6%). Additionally, non-market sector is far smaller than in other countries such as the UK (16%), (17%), (20%) and (23%). While the costs of scaling-up the non-market housing sector are significant, the costs of doing nothing would be higher. A study in four Canadian cities found that the costs of supporting an unhoused person in affordable housing was $5,000 -8,000, compared to $13,000 -42,000 in emergency shelters or $66,000 -120,000 in institutional settings.

To read the full report, Scaling-Up the Non-Market Housing Sector in Canada, and learn more about the National Housing Council, visit https://nhc-cnl.ca/publications/post/scaling-up-the-non-market-housing-sector-

