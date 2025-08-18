PAPINEAUVILLE, QC, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Papineauville arena, closed since 2017, will be transformed into a modern multifunctional sports centre thanks to a $12.9 million investment from the federal government.

This announcement was made by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, and Paul-André David, Mayor of Papineauville.

This ambitious project will transform the former arena into a modern and eco-friendly multifunctional centre, dedicated to a variety of sports disciplines, while completely renovating its current community centre. The centre will be designed based on sustainable development principles, with green buildings integrating energy-efficient solutions, thereby contributing to the reduction of the municipality's carbon footprint and the preservation of the environment.

In addition to enhancing the attractiveness and vitality of Papineauville, this multifunctional centre will provide a modern gathering space tailored to the needs of a growing population. Located near a secondary school and a future elementary school, the complex will benefit from confirmed support from the school service centre for its use, as well as that of several local sports and community associations.

The funding will help improve the supply of sports and community infrastructure, while highlighting the social, educational, and recreational development of the region, benefiting both current and future generations, by integrating sustainable solutions to promote a greener future.

Quotes

"This investment of nearly $13 million demonstrates our commitment to the development of sports and community infrastructure in Papineauville. This modern multifunctional centre will meet the needs of a growing population, while providing an inclusive gathering place for families, youth, and seniors in the region. We are proud to support this initiative that will promote the health, well-being, and economic vitality of the entire community."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"The addition of such a multifunctional sports centre will have a major impact, not only for the citizens of Papineauville but for the entire Petite-Nation region and the school network. I must thank our Member of Parliament, Stéphane Lauzon, for not only hearing our call but also for believing in our ability to carry out such a project. As a result, Papineauville is significantly increasing its regional sports services offering."

Paul-André David, Mayor of Papineauville

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $12,957,993 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Municipality of Papineauville is contributing $2,000,000 .

is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 59,7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 0.55 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

