HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $63.2 million to Nova Scotia this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in the Halifax Regional Municipality, CCBF funding contributed to the construction of the Halifax Central Common Pool, creating space for outdoor, recreational swimming, classes and poolside relaxation.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Building a stronger Canada begins in our own neighbourhoods. By investing in the infrastructure that drives community and economic development, we're helping communities grow in ways that are connected, inclusive, and ready for the future. This investment gives local governments the tools they need to deliver on their priorities and create lasting opportunities for the people who call these communities home."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Today's investment is about more than bricks, pipes, and pavement—it's about building the kind of communities where people want to live, work, and raise their families. Nova Scotia is growing, and we are thankful for the Federal government's support. Whether it's cleaner water systems, safer roads, improved transit, or welcoming public spaces, this funding strengthens the foundations of our towns and cities while improving the lives of residents."

The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs for Nova Scotia



Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide to 3,700 communities across to support local infrastructure priorities. In 2025-26, Nova Scotia will receive $63,271,456 to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including $688,643,099 in Nova Scotian communities.

will receive to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested across through CCBF, including in Nova Scotian communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

